BlueLinx Appoints Tricia Kinney as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Kinney brings over two decades of legal, risk, and compliance experience in corporate and litigation roles

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced that Tricia Kinney has been appointed General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective July 31, 2023. In this role, she will report to Shyam Reddy, BlueLinx’s President and Chief Executive Officer.



Tricia is a trusted executive leader with more than 20 years of experience in corporate and litigation roles, and strong strategic, risk, and compliance experience across complex global businesses. She most recently served as the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of ServiceMaster Brands. Previously, she served in various senior-level roles at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, including most recently as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, KCP & Global Supply Chain.

“Tricia is a strong addition to our management team, and I’m excited to welcome her onboard,” said Reddy. “She brings a highly strategic perspective to complex legal, business, and financial initiatives, and has ample management experience in advancing legal and business imperatives across organizations. Her track record of success in new and developed markets will be invaluable to BlueLinx as we continue our focus on growing our high-value specialty product categories, and driving operational, pricing, and procurement excellence.”

“I look forward to working closely with Shyam and the leadership team to cement a strong legal and operational foundation that advances BlueLinx’s position as the leading wholesale building products distributor across North America,” said Kinney.

ABOUT TRICIA KINNEY

Tricia most recently served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at ServiceMaster Brands, a leading provider of restoration, cleaning, moving, and biohazardous remediation services in residential and commercial markets. In this role, Tricia led an international team and spearheaded important legal and business initiatives. Prior to joining ServiceMaster Brands, Tricia spent 12 years at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, serving in various senior-level roles, including as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, KCP & Global Supply Chain. Earlier in her career, Tricia was a litigation partner at Powell Goldstein LLP (now Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner) where she focused on general commercial and employment-related litigation. Tricia is a member of the Association of Distinguished Legal Executives, as well as the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta, and the Murphy-Harpst Children’s Centers. Tricia earned her B.A. from Boston College and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School.

ABOUT BLUELINX

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 50 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

