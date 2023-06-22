Deskpro Unveils 5 Key Trends Defining Customer Service As 96% of Customers Link Outstanding Service to Brand Loyalty

According to recent statistics, a remarkable 96% of customers believe that customer service is vital for brand loyalty, fostering repeat business and contributing to overall business growth.

/EIN News/ -- London, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deskpro, a leader in helpdesk solutions, emphasizes the significant impact of customer experience on business growth. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, Deskpro unveils five key trends that are reshaping the customer service landscape and driving company success.

According to recent statistics, a staggering 89% of consumers switched to competitors following a poor customer experience. By focusing on delivering exceptional customer experiences, companies can prevent customer churn and cultivate long-term customer relationships.



Deskpro

Companies that prioritize and provide the best omnichannel experience observe a remarkable 10% year-on-year growth. This statistic highlights the importance of delivering a seamless and integrated experience across various channels, enabling companies to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Deskpro COO, Paul Davies, emphasizes the significance of prioritizing customer experience as a central growth strategy. "At Deskpro, we firmly believe that exceptional customer experience is the cornerstone of business growth. By placing customers at the heart of every interaction, companies can foster loyalty, drive repeat business, and unlock their full growth potential.”

To help companies enhance their customer experience efforts, Deskpro unveils five key trends that are currently reshaping the customer service landscape:

Personalisation: Tailoring interactions and experiences to individual customer preferences and needs to create a more engaging and personalized experience.

Proactive Support: Anticipating and addressing customer concerns before they arise, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience that builds trust and loyalty.

Omnichannel Integration: Providing consistent and synchronized customer interactions across multiple channels, including social media, chat, phone, and email, to deliver a seamless and unified experience.

Self-Service Options: Empowering customers with self-service tools, such as knowledge bases and AI-powered chatbots, for quick issue resolution and enhanced convenience.

Data-Driven Insights: Leveraging customer data to gain actionable insights and optimize customer service strategies and processes, enabling companies to make informed decisions that enhance customer satisfaction.

By embracing these trends and investing in cutting-edge customer service solutions, companies can differentiate themselves from competitors, enhance customer satisfaction, and fuel growth.

Deskpro remains dedicated to empowering businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences. To learn more about Deskpro's helpdesk software solutions and how they can transform your company's growth trajectory, please visit www.deskpro.com.

About Deskpro

Deskpro develops helpdesk software available on Cloud and On-Premise that enables organizations across the globe to provide better support experiences through a centralized and user-friendly interface for managing support interactions across email, live chat, phone, and social media.

###

Media Contact

Deskpro

79 Hartfield Road, London, SW19 3ES

Phone: 02035821980

www.deskpro.com



















