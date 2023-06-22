TestEquity Now an Authorized Lascar Electronics Distributor

Lascar manufactures panel meters, data loggers, and environmental sensors and more

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the world's largest distributor of electronics test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today that it is now an authorized distributor of digital panel meters, data loggers, environmental sensors, and other components from Lascar Electronics.



Lascar’s digital panel meters offer remarkable response times and easy setup. Their range of products include LCD and LED voltmeters, 4-20mA indicators, temperature indicators, serial data, data displays, and graphics modules for use in sensing, processing and text, plus automation apps.

Lascar also offers PanelPilot, a series of touchscreen interfaces with automation control features. With Lascar’s free PanelPilot software, users can create bespoke interfaces without writing a line of code.

“Many of our customers work with products and systems that are sensitive to fluctuations in temperature, moisture, or air quality,” said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. “Our new partnership with Lascar gives them more resources to identify and troubleshoot issues before they cause major problems.”

“TestEquity shares our commitment to meeting the ever-changing demands of cutting-edge industries,” said Steven Lindquist, Marketing and Distributor Manager at Lascar Electronics. “We’re excited to work with them to get our products to the people who need them.”

Several Lascar products are already in stock at TestEquity and ready to ship, including data loggers, sensors, and multimeters, along with associated cables, probes, and adaptors. These can be used in a wide variety of applications.

Energy Management

Energy monitoring solutions help manage energy usage in buildings and facilities to control costs and improve efficiency.

Medical and Healthcare

Data loggers and temperature monitoring solutions are used to monitor the temperature of refrigerators and freezers where temperature-sensitive vaccines and medications are stored.

Food and Beverage

Temperature and humidity monitoring solutions help ensure the safety and quality of foods and beverages by monitoring the temperature of food storage facilities and transport vehicles.

Environmental Monitoring

Various air and water quality monitoring and climate research depend on temperature and humidity data loggers, CO2 monitors, and similar products.

Visit TestEquity.com for detailed features, specifications, and availability of Lascar Electronics.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity is the world’s largest distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Lascar Electronics

Formed in 1977, Lascar Electronics started life in a garage in Essex, England designing and manufacturing a range of digital panel meters and complementary power supplies. In 1980, with sales showing significant growth, the company moved from Essex to its current location in Whiteparish, England where its headquarters are still located. By the 1990s, the company extended its range of digital displays and power supplies with data loggers and expanded into the United States. Today the company operates from four direct global sites in the United Kingdom, United States and Hong Kong supplying product directly to customers throughout the world and through its network of over 100 global distributors and resellers.

