Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Summer 2023 Schedule for ‘Es Mi Parque’

Photo of chalk drawing on sidewalk that says bienvenido

Photo by Ranger Melissa Boyle Acuti

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources today announced the summer schedule for ‘Es Mi Parque’ Spanish-language activity events at state parks throughout Maryland.

The Es Mi Parque program was launched by the Department of Natural Resources in 2016 as a pilot project to improve customer service and reduce access barriers for the Hispanic community. It has since evolved to be the umbrella term for all Spanish bilingual programs and events at parks, including annual summer events at different state parks, a bilingual Junior Ranger camp held at Patapsco Valley State Park, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, and much more.

Summer events feature activities such as fishing skill games, safe boating practices, learning about Maryland wildlife, and more. The following events are scheduled this year::

  • Greenbrier State Park, Boonsboro – June 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sandy Point State Park, Annapolis – July 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Patapsco Valley State Park–Avalon Area, Hanover – July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Point Lookout State Park, Scotland – August 12  from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will be held September 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. at Patapsco Valley State Park–Avalon Area.

The department welcomes local community leaders, organizations, and vendors to collaborate in these programs. Anyone interested in partnering with Es Mi Parque can contact Monserrat Pizarro, via email at ​monserrat.pizarro@maryland.gov.

