Alvinesa Natural Ingredients has obtained a new certification!

CIUDAD REAL, Spain, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting news everyone! We are thrilled to announce that Alvinesa Natural Ingredients has just achieved the highly coveted FSSC22000 certification for food safety management systems.



This certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and safety in all aspects of our operations. It also demonstrates our dedication to meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers and stakeholders.



FSSC22000 is a globally recognized standard for food safety management systems, which is based on ISO standards and is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). This certification helps ensure that our products meet the highest standards of safety and quality, whilst also demonstrating our compliance with global regulatory requirements.

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients is a “circular economy” leader of sustainable plant-based ingredients. The company upcycles and transforms agricultural coproducts into valuable natural ingredients that promote healthy living. Alvinesa sells an extensive range of natural products made from wine grape and olive pomace, including organically certified products for use in the food, beverage, nutrition, animal nutrition and wine-making industries. The portfolio includes a wide selection of polyphenols (micronutrients with antioxidant activity), colors (anthocyanins), natural tartaric acid, natural flavour (wine concentrates), grape seed oil and alcohols.

Congratulations to all those who contributed to this achievement, and thank you for your continued dedication to maintaining the high standards set by this certification. Let's continue to work together to ensure the safety and quality of our products.