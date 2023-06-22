GoSkills Revolutionizes Elearning with 'Genie', The First Ever AI-Powered Course Authoring Assistant
EINPresswire.com/ -- GoSkills, a trailblazer in the online education industry, has announced the launch of Genie, a pioneering AI-powered course authoring assistant. Following a successful beta testing period, Genie is now being made available for general use. This groundbreaking tool gives human resource and learning departments the power to design, manage, and optimize their own courses with unparalleled efficiency, granting them an upper hand in the increasingly competitive elearning landscape.
Genie transforms the course creation process into an innovative, streamlined experience. Users only need to specify the subject of their course, the target audience, and the desired number of lessons. In response, Genie generates a compelling course title, a comprehensive description, an engaging outline with individual lesson titles and summaries, and even a quiz.
What's most impressive about Genie is the speed at which it can operate. With this intelligent assistant, lessons can be built in just minutes, a feat unattainable with traditional manual processes. This drastic reduction in course production time translates to increased productivity, offering institutions a significant competitive edge.
Bhavneet Chahal, co-founder at GoSkills, is one of the key people involved in launching this exciting feature. She explained that "...the restrictions posed by many LMS systems mean that trainers are often discouraged to create sufficient learning experiences for their team needs. With Genie, we see the course production process accelerating to the point where trainers can actually surpass targets, boost their own professional achievement as well as meet organization goals."
Chahal goes on, “Prior to launching Genie, we noticed some hesitancy around using AI to create content–many people don’t want to be caught using it due to the concern of it devaluing their work and skill. The reality is that AI-powered tools are useful, and can help you produce quality content in less time if you know how to use them well, which is exactly what we show our customers with Genie.”
AI's potential to disrupt the elearning industry is vast. With AI-powered tools like Genie, elearning platforms can deliver personalized, interactive, and adaptive content at scale, thereby enhancing learner engagement and knowledge retention. For organizations, the efficiency offered by AI translates to reduced costs, better resource management, and improved course quality, ultimately leading to better learner outcomes.
While in beta mode, it received initial feedback from two trainers who tested the system. Their feedback was: "GoSkills' introduction of Genie exemplifies how AI can be harnessed to empower educators and course designers. This bold move towards AI-driven course drafting will not only revolutionize how learning material is generated, but also how learners interact with the content. Genie’s AI capabilities enable dynamic course creation that caters to each organization's unique needs, paving the way for personalized learning experiences that boost engagement and improve knowledge retention."
Genie is a reflection of GoSkills' commitment to empowering organizations to take control of their learning programs. By harnessing the power of AI, HR and learning departments can now quickly respond to changing learner needs, trends, and business objectives. The days of one-size-fits-all education are becoming a thing of the past; with Genie, education can be personalized, adaptable, and driven by data, enabling organizations to thrive in the era of digital learning.
GoSkills also has low barriers to entry from a technical perspective. SCORM, xAPI, AICC, and CMI5 are all essential technical standards used to track activities related to e-learning. These standards serve as the medium to facilitate data transfer between learning content and the corresponding technologies. It's noteworthy, however, that their capacity to do so differs to some extent. In light of these, GoSkills Learning Management System (LMS) is built with compatibility in mind, graciously accepting all of these formats, thereby offering a comprehensive approach to cater to diverse learning experiences.
For more information, interview requests, or any other press inquiries, please contact GoSkills’ marketing manager Claudia Buckley. She can be reached via email at claudia@goskills.com. You can also find additional information by visiting the official GoSkills website.
About GoSkills:
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized, and flexible learning experiences for businesses and individuals. Although the company originally made its fame by being one of the most trusted platforms for Excel training courses, it is now fast becoming one of the most trendy alternatives to Udemy and LinkedIn Learning, thanks to its award-winning LMS and unmatched customer support. With a passion for innovation and a vision to democratize education, GoSkills continues to break new ground in online education and workforce development.
Claudia Buckley
GoSkills Genie - Course Authoring Assistant