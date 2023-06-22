AG Reyes Urges Biden Administration to Stop Dangerous Opioid Mail Back Program 

June 22, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes signed a letter to the President, urging the Administration to stop the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s reckless USPS opioid mail-back program. Twelve other states also signed the letter.

The letter states: “As law enforcement officials, we must confront this challenge head-on. In doing so, we must use mitigation strategies that provide real solutions. To the greatest extent possible, these solutions should not allow increasing numbers of illegal opioids to be distributed on the streets and infiltrate our communities.”

The attorneys general support the use of in-home products that immediately dispose of unused drugs without putting anyone at risk. Studies show that pairing education and single-use products for home disposal can increase proper opioid removal by at least 92%. Currently, only 10% of patients properly dispose of unused prescriptions.

Attorney General Wilson is joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, and Utah.

Read Attorney General Wilson’s complete letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.