New Open Source Project Uses Artificial Intelligence to Improve Software Code

Robin AI, created by Integral, automates code reviews

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral, leaders in data privacy automation, today announced the company’s first open source project, Robin AI, that reviews code changes and provides constructive feedback, helping to improve the code.

Robin AI was initially developed as an internal tool to assist Integral's engineers in writing performant and robust code. After surpassing expectations in improving code quality and development efficiency, Integral decided to share Robin AI with the engineering community by making it an open source project.

“Because it serves as a trusty partner in enhancing the code development processes, we named the project after Batman's sidekick Robin," said John Kuhn, co-founder and CTO at Integral. “It has served us well in boosting product velocity and reducing production bugs for Integral's engineering team. By open-sourcing the software, we hope that developers worldwide can automate and optimize their code change reviews, increasing quality and productivity."

Powered by GPT, Robin AI leverages advanced natural language processing capabilities to review code changes. The tool performs best in JavaScript repositories and offers human-like feedback. With the code review process automated, engineering teams can streamline their workflows and focus on creating high-quality software. As a ready-to-use GitHub action, Robin AI offers a seamless integration that can be implemented immediately.

Several private repositories such as Factored Quality have provided valuable feedback on their experience with Robin AI, further enhancing its capabilities. To learn more about Robin AI, access the project on GitHub.

Integral’s main business enables organizations to create compliant datasets for analysis, sharing, machine learning, and more. By making data compliant throughout the ecosystem, Integral is building the data enablement layer to automate data compliance.

Integral was founded in 2022 by Shubh Sinha and John Kuhn when they saw a lack of information communication between systems in healthcare, during the height of the pandemic. Integral enables organizations to create compliant datasets for analysis, sharing, machine learning, and more. By making data compliant throughout the ecosystem, Integral is building the data enablement layer to automate data compliance. Integral is based in San Francisco and is backed by Virtue Ventures along with Caffeinated Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, Array Ventures, LiveRamp Ventures and several angel investors. To learn more visit https://useintegral.com.

