Governor Phil Scott Announces Retirement of Digital Services Secretary Shawn Nailor

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that Agency of Digital Services (ADS) Secretary Shawn Nailor will be retiring after 35 years of state service at the end of the month.

“Shawn has been a committed public servant for over three decades, and Vermonters are better off because of his work and contributions to state government,” said Governor Scott. “His experience and work ethic proved valuable as we established the new Agency of Digital Services, and as we faced unforeseen challenges brought by the pandemic, which increased our reliance on digital solutions. I thank him for his dedicated service and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for the tremendous opportunities and experiences that Governor Scott has entrusted me with as a member of the administration,” said Secretary Nailor. “New Agencies are not created often in Vermont, and to be able to play a role in this transformational effort has been rewarding, to say the least, and I hope that my contributions will ensure Vermonters are better supported through technology for years to come. The relationships I have built and the positive impacts on Vermonters I have witnessed during my time with the State will be the highlight of my civil service career. It has been a tremendous privilege and honor to serve as both Deputy Secretary and Secretary under the leadership of Governor Scott.”

Nailor has served as ADS secretary since September of 2022. He had previously been deputy secretary. He started his career in engineering with the Agency of Transportation (AOT) and crossed over to information technology with the multi-state development of a construction management system.

He then was involved with the growth and adoption of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), where the AOT team was recognized as a national leader, receiving a special achievement in GIS award from the Environmental Systems Research Institute

Nailor led the team at AOT that developed and maintained the crisis reporting map during the response and recovery from Tropical Storm Irene. This map provided first responders, and the public, with current information on open roads in the state. Nailor was promoted to IT Director at AOT just prior to the creation of ADS by Governor Scott.

Deputy Secretary Denise Reilly-Hughes will serve as interim secretary upon the departure of Secretary Nailor.