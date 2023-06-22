Global Serum Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Serum Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Serum Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from$1.1 billion in 2022 to $1.2 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. Further, the market will reach $1.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 9%. North America was the largest region in the serum market in 2022.



One of the driving factors behind the growth of the serum industry is the increasing awareness about age-related skin issues. These skin conditions commonly affect aging individuals and include concerns such as wrinkles, facial movement lines, and other related problems. Serums have emerged as an effective solution for treating age-related skin issues, addressing problems like dullness, hyperpigmentation, dehydration, wrinkles, and loss of firmness.

Learn More In-Depth On The Serum Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/serum-global-market-report

Major serum companies are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Cytiva, Bio-Techne Corporation, Atlas Biologicals Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Takara Bio Inc., PAN-Biotech GmbH, Sartorius AG, Corning Incorporated, Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., BIOWEST SAS, Caisson Labs Inc., and Gemini Bio Products.

A key trend of product innovation is gaining prominence in the serum industry. Major companies operating in this market are actively engaged in developing innovative serum formulations to cater to a broader range of skincare and beauty applications. These innovations are pursued not only to meet consumer demands but also to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, the launch of HA Immerse Serum by Galderma, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skincare products. This new addition to their ALASTIN Skincare lineup aims to hydrate the skin's surface while enhancing the skin's natural ability to produce hyaluronic acid deep within, resulting in fuller and more youthful-looking skin over time. By incorporating ALASTIN's patented Octapeptide-45, the serum assists the skin in boosting its own high molecular hyaluronic acid production deep within the skin, providing long-term skin plumping, anti-aging, and hydration effects.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Serum Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9432&type=smp

The global serum market is segmented -

1) By Type: Bovine Serum, Fetal bovine serum (FBS), Other Types

2) By Inactivation Technique: Heat Inactivated, Non-Heat Inactivated

3) By Application: Biological Products, Research, Cell Culture, Biopharmaceutical Drugs, Vaccine Products, Diagnostic Products, Other Applications

The serum market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its projected growth, key driving factors, major players, product innovation trends, and regional dynamics. The report emphasizes the significance of the serum market in addressing age-related skin issues and the increasing awareness among consumers and empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions and drive sustainable growth in this dynamic market landscape.

Serum Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the serum market size, serum market segments, serum market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model