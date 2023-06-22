The Telecom Power Systems Market Size Expected To Reach $6.3 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Telecom Power Systems Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Telecom Power Systems Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $3.9 billion in 2022 to $4.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. Further, the global telecom power systems market will reach $6.3 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of more than 9%. North America was the largest region in the telecom power systems market in 2022.



The growth of the telecom power system industry is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of telecom services and the rise in high data traffic. Telecom services encompass voice telephony and data transmission processing services, while high data traffic refers to the substantial bandwidth utilized for constant network traffic routes. These power systems facilitate the smooth functioning of telecom services, support remote computer systems, and enhance visibility into network-connected devices.

Major telecom power systems companies are Delta Electronics Inc., Cummins Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc., ZTE Corporation, Schneider Electric, Microtek International Inc., AEG Power Solutions B.V, ABB Ltd., Dynamic Power Group, Efore Group, JMA Wireless, Staticon Ltd., Unipower LLC, and VoltServer.

A key trend in the telecom power systems market is the focus on product innovations. Key market players are introducing innovative products to maintain their market position.

For example, ABB Ltd., a Swiss automation firm, expanded its innovative GPS 4830 power system in May 2021. These power systems provide efficient power solutions for telecom, networking, and data centers. They feature extended temperature range, redundant fan cooling, 1U height, high power density, wide range AC input, and 48V back bias, distinguishing them from other products.

The global telecom power systems market is segmented as-

1) By Component: Rectifiers, Batteries, Controllers, Inverters, Power Distribution Unit, Generators, Other Components

2) By Grid Type: On grid, Off grid, Bad grid

3) By Power Source: Diesel-Battery Power source, Diesel-Solar Power source, Diesel-Wind Power source, Multiple Power Source

4) By Power Range: Low, Medium, High

5) By End-User: Access, Core, Metro

The telecom power systems market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market, highlighting its projected growth, key drivers, emerging trends, major players, and regional dynamics. It underscores the significance of telecom power systems in enabling the smooth functioning of telecom services and accommodating the increasing demand for high data traffic. Its findings enable readers to understand the market landscape, anticipate future trends, and make informed decisions to leverage the market's growth potential.

Telecom Power Systems Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the telecom power systems market size, telecom power systems market segments, telecom power systems market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

