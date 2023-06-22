Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,541 in the last 365 days.

Debate in in Milan Luiss University hub explores the Tax Reform: moving towards Cooperative Compliance

/EIN News/ --
A thought-provoking debate in Milan Luiss University hub, centering around the crucial topic of tax reform. The event "the penalty system in tax reform", organized by Paola Severino, Vice President of Luiss University, gathered a distinguished panel of government officials and tax experts to discuss the potential replacement of traditional penalty systems with a cooperative approach between citizens and the Revenue Agency.

The proposed enabling act for tax reform aims to simplify administrative sanctions, mitigating conflicts with criminal sanctions and upholding the "ne bis in idem" principle. The primary objective is to foster compliance with tax obligations through a cooperative relationship with the tax agency, known as "cooperative compliance," offering a viable alternative to the conventional penalty system.

The debate featured the insights of various experts, including Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Maurizio Leo, and Milan Prosecutor Marcello Viola. These distinguished speakers shared diverse perspectives on the tax penalty system, delving into a comparative analysis of punitive methods concerning both individuals and entities.

Tax sanctions serve a vital role in promoting adherence to tax laws and combating tax evasion. However, it is imperative to ensure that such sanctions are applied equitably, proportionately, and effectively in order to maintain the integrity of the tax system. Achieving this goal necessitates close collaboration between tax authorities, judicial institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

One of the notable speakers at the event was Professor Livia Salvini, an esteemed expert in Tax Law at Luiss University. Professor Salvini elaborated on the concept of the Collaborative Compliance Scheme, which entails taxpayers cooperating with tax authorities to identify errors or violations and negotiating agreements to rectify their situations. Guglielmo Maisto, former Professor of International and Comparative Tax Law at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Piacenza, provided valuable insights by examining comparative perspectives to understand the disparities between administrative and criminal tax penalty models.

In her concluding remarks, Paola Severino shed light on the issue of entity liability, an approach aimed at combatting tax evasion and tax avoidance, particularly when such violations are advantageous to the company. Severino emphasized the importance of encouraging entities to implement internal control and tax compliance measures, holding their representatives and employees accountable in order to prevent violations.

Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio summarized the key takeaways from the day's discussions, emphasizing the paramount significance of tax justice reform as a critical priority for Italy. The insights and ideas shared during this engaging debate serve as a foundation for potential future reforms in the country's tax system.

Attachments


Italian Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Maurizio Leo

Italian Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Maurizio Leo
Italian Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio

Italian Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio
panel "the penalty system in tax reform"

panel "the penalty system in tax reform"
Paola Severino, Vice President of Rome's Luiss University

Paola Severino, Vice President of Rome's Luiss University

You just read:

Debate in in Milan Luiss University hub explores the Tax Reform: moving towards Cooperative Compliance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more