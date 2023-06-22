Wethersfield Connecticut Events Restaurant Equipment Sale - Hartford Event

Wethersfield Connecticut Events This Weekend Restaurant Equipment Sale top restaurant supply brands wethersfield ct event Wethersfield Connecticut Events Restaurant Equipment Sale june 23-24 2023 Restaurant Equipment Sale - Hartford Event

RestaurantSupply.com Presents Restaurant Supply and Equipment Sale in Wethersfield Connecticut

WETHERSFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for the highly anticipated Restaurant Supply and Equipment Sale, presented by RestaurantSupply.com. The must-attend event will be held at the warehouse located at 24 Maple Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109.

Save the dates: June 23 and 24, 2023, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Don't miss the 2-day kitchen equipment sale in Wethersfield!

Some of the kitchen equipment that will be featured at the sale are:

🌟 Smallware

🌟 Ovens

🌟 Fryers

🌟 Refrigerators

🌟 Dinnerware

This Restaurant Supply Sale will showcase various essential items for restaurant owners and cooking enthusiasts.

Discover incredible deals on refrigerators, ovens, ice makers, grills, and fryers. Early arrival is recommended, as the most sought-after items will sell quickly.

The wide selection of high-quality restaurant equipment aims to enhance the efficiency of restaurant operations.

Whether seeking top-of-the-line cooking appliances or state-of-the-art food preparation tools, the sale event offers unbeatable prices.

At RestaurantSupply.com, the significance of durable and reliable supplies for restaurant success is understood. An extensive range of restaurant supplies, including utensils, dishes, cookware, and more, will be showcased. All products are designed to meet the highest industry standards.

Exceptional cookware is the foundation of every great dish. Explore the robust selection of commercial cookware, including professional-grade pots, pans, and bakeware. Whether cooking in a high-volume kitchen or preparing artisanal dishes in a small bistro, the commercial cookware selection caters to diverse needs.

Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness is crucial in any commercial kitchen. The range of commercial sinks includes underbar sinks and large compartment sinks designed to facilitate effective and sanitary food service operations.

Discover top-tier commercial refrigeration options at the restaurant supply sale. From walk-in coolers to undercounter refrigerators, solutions are available to keep ingredients fresh and beverages chilled. Trusted brands in the industry ensure quality and reliability.

Look forward to seeing everyone at the Wethersfield Connecticut Event Restaurant Supply Sale - an opportunity to find amazing deals on restaurant equipment right here in Wethersfield!

Please note that the offer is limited to stock availability. Don't miss this chance to upgrade restaurant equipment with premium supplies and equipment.

Read the terms and conditions, or speak with a customer service representative.

About RestaurantSupply.com:

RestaurantSupply.com is a leading provider of high-quality restaurant equipment and supplies. With an extensive range of products and unbeatable prices, supporting the success of restaurants and food service establishments nationwide.

