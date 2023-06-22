Montieth & Company Selected for PR Daily’s 2023 Top Agencies Awards List

The company received a Boutique Agencies of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- New York & London & Hong Kong, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montieth & Company (M&Co), a global strategic communications consultancy, was selected as PR Daily's Top Agency of 2023 in the Boutique Agencies of the Year category.

PR Daily’s Top Agencies Awards recognize excellence in client service, strategic thinking, creativity and innovation. Honorees selected for the Top Agencies List for 2023 were presented their award on Wednesday, June 14 at the Yale Club in New York City. This special event brought together industry professionals, and agencies to recognize and honor the exceptional achievements in public relations and communications. Learn about the event and honorees here.

Out of an exceptionally competitive field, M&Co emerged as a standout, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. M&Co was recognized for its cross-border business model and “comfort with global work”, which differentiates M&Co from other boutiques and many of its mid-sized and multi-national PR agency competitors.

“This recognition reflects the success of our business over the past year and speaks to our uniquely integrated, flexible, and budget-efficient business model,” said Montieth Illingworth, CEO and Global Managing Partner of Montieth & Company. “We have a diverse, multi-cultural global team that is highly collaborative and laser-focused on meeting client needs across multiple media markets.”

M&Co works with a range of client organizations that are seeking to achieve profitable global growth as they seize opportunity and confront their biggest challenges. Sector expertise includes financial and professional services, plus legacy and emerging technology companies, both enterprise and start-up, as they grow their businesses, incorporate AI and address the energy transition.

“This recognition serves as a testament to Montieth & Company’s dedication to pushing boundaries, driving meaningful impact and delivering results that exceed expectations. It further reinforces the agency's commitment to excellence and positions it at the forefront of the industry,” said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at PR Daily.

The firm offers clients a full suite of PR services, including marketing communications, corporate and financial communications, issues management and crisis communications, litigation PR, and public affairs and government relations. M&Co also provides branding and website design and development, multi-media marketing, influencer strategies, as well as video and podcast production.

M&Co operates across three global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong. The team speaks 12 languages and works in more than 25 global money and media markets.

M&Co won the MarCom Gold and Platinum Awards in 2022 for its work in branding and website design, was named a finalist in Business Intelligence’s Public Relations and Marketing Awards, was named in New York Observer’s 2022 Power List of the Best PR firms and was listed in O’Dwyer’s 2022 Top PR Firm rankings.

About M&Co

Montieth & Company is a global communications consultancy that helps you achieve opportunity and prevail in the face of your biggest challenges. M&Co has global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong and provides services and solutions in multiple money and media center markets throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

