NWANGANGA SHIELDS: A DREAM TO FULFILL
Nwanganga Shields pens an intriguing tale of a young woman named Ejituru and her aspiration to become a doctorETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreams are something sentimental that people want to achieve in their lives, but in order to fulfill that dream, one must endure sacrifices and challenges along the way. Author Nwanganga Shields shares a girl who dreams to become a medical doctor in her book, Ejituru's Dream. It tells a narrative about how Ejituru achieved her dream of being a doctor by agreeing to be in an arranged marriage by her father with an older man named Ignatius, an immigrant in America. Knowing that the Ignatius family is the richest in their village, what may his occupation be? Readers are in for a moving read as they dive into Ejituru's travels to America to marry this mysterious man—however, things are not always as they seem.
Nigerian Writer Nwanganga Grace Shields was born in Arochukwu, Nigeria. She has traveled and lived in different countries like Brazil and the United Kingdom. She relocated to the United States of America, then eventually became a citizen of the country. She pursued a career at the World Bank as a consulting employee in 1991 and found her passion in writing. Nwanganga Grace hopes that her works will inspire and have an impact on readers all over the world. Today, Shields has four children, eight grandchildren, and two grandsons.
Be intrigued by the story of Ejituru's Dream by Nwanganga Shields by purchasing it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide! Know more about the book and author by visiting her website at https://ngshields.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other