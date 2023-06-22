IMPORTANT ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PRTK, NETI, DICE, QUOT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK)’s sale to Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S. Under the terms of the agreement, Paratek shareholders will receive $2.15 per share in cash, plus a Contingent Value Right of $0.85 per share payable upon the achievement of $320 million in U.S. NUZYRA net sales (excluding certain permitted deductions, payments under Paratek’s contract with ASPR-BARDA, certain government payments and certain royalty revenue) in any calendar year ending on or prior to December 31, 2026. If you are a Paratek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI)’s sale to Cadeler A/S for 3.409 Cadeler shares for each Eneti share. Upon completion of the transaction, Eneti shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company. If you are an Eneti shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)’s sale to Eli Lilly and Company for $48.00 per share in cash. If you are a DICE shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT)’s sale to Neptune Retail Solutions for $4.00 per share in cash. If you are a Quotient shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com