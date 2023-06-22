IZEA Research Reveals 86% of Consumers Believe AI-Generated Content Should be Disclosed

42% of Respondents Ages 18-29 Actively Use AI in Their Daily Lives

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, released its latest research report, Influencing AI 2023 , today. The report is based on a survey of more than 1,100 U.S. internet users ages 18-60+ years and aims to understand the state of adoption, usage, and awareness of AI technology and AI-generated content while monitoring AI’s impact on the daily lives of the average consumer. When asked if they believe AI technology will significantly impact society in the near future, 84% of all survey respondents answered yes.



From AI chatbots and writing assistants to self-driving cars, AI is becoming deeply embedded in today’s society, empowering users with personalized experiences and unprecedented convenience. The survey found that 31% of all internet users actively integrate AI technology into their daily routines. Users are boldly exploring its capabilities, and according to the study, 54% of all respondents who use AI say that it saves time, and 41% say it increases productivity. Although AI is becoming increasingly more prevalent, 86% of all respondents believe that users should disclose AI-generated content. Last month, IZEA announced the industry’s first disclosure engine for generative AI content.

“Artificial intelligence has quickly become an essential tool for progress, productivity, and ideation not only in industries like influencer marketing but in the average consumer's daily lives,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Consumers are becoming increasingly more comfortable and less apprehensive of AI, unlocking its endless possibilities. We are witnessing a transformation of the information age, and I am enthusiastic about what’s to come.”

AI Adoption Key Insights:

More than a third of men, at 38%, are using AI compared to just under a quarter of women, at 24.6%.

42% of individuals ages 18-29 have embraced AI technology, with Gen Z and younger millennials at the forefront of its adoption.

More than half of social media influencers (66.8%) actively incorporate AI, further establishing their status as trendsetters.



AI Usage Key Insights:

The majority of AI users, 67%, say they utilize AI for home and personal use.

56% of individuals ages 45-60 incorporate AI in their workplaces, while 46% of those ages 18-29 use AI for academic pursuits.

Those ages 45-60 are most likely to say they use AI every day at 56%.

AI Disclosure Key Insights:

86% of all respondents believe that AI-generated content should be disclosed.

Younger age groups notice AI-generated content more, with 73% of those ages 18-29 noticing AI-image content compared to 43% of those over 60.

AI users have the edge over non-users, with 85% saying they successfully identify AI-generated image content.



AI Trust Key Insights:

64% of all respondents 18-29 say that AI is better than the average human at creating images, and 68% say the same about text content.

AI users tend to trust AI the most, with 77% of all AI users saying AI creates better images than average humans.

More people ages 18-29 say they trust AI to create research reports on the history of the U.S., at 29%, than those who trust their partner or family to do the same at 23%.



AI Outlook Key Insights:

The vast majority (84%) of all respondents believe AI will have a significant impact on society in the near future.

Job displacement, privacy and security, and lack of transparency are the top three concerns people have about AI.

Current AI users are 5.6 times more likely to say they are “very optimistic” about AI than non-users.



The report is available to download for free at Influencing AI 2023 . If you are interested in partnering with a brand or influencer, visit izea.com .

