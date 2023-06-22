Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics Announce 2023 Best of Sensors Winners
/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at a special awards ceremony, Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics announced the winners of the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards. The Best of Sensors Awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the electronics ecosystem, people and companies. The award recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges based on the products or individuals value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses, as well as the uniqueness of the design. The awards ceremony took place during Sensors Converge at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, “Congratulations to the individuals, teams and technologies on their award wins. Each year we are continually amazed at the innovations and achievements the award winners have created. We are excited to honor them as the best of the best in the industry.”
The 2023 Innovative Product of the Year Award winners:
- Aerospace/Space: Marktech Optoelectronics | ATLAS Hermetic SMD Packaged 2.6µm InGaAs Photodiodes
- AI/Machine Learning: Aizip & Analog Devices | SARAD-T: scalable and robust anomaly detection for industrial preventive maintenance
- Automotive/Autonomous Technologies: Valeo | Valeo SCALA® 3
- Connectivity: Murata | Type 2EG Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 Wireless module
- Cleantech/Sustainability: Electro Scan Inc. | SWORDFISH
- Data Acquisition & Analytics: TDK InvenSense | SmartBug 2.0
- Industrial IoT: Calumino | Calumino Thermal Sensor
- Industrial Sensors: Sensirion AG | SWT50 UV absorption sensor for water quality sensing
- Instrumentation & Test: Dojo Five | EmbedOps
- MEMS: STMicroelectronics | LIS2DUX12 - Ultralow-power accelerometer with AI & anti-aliasing
- Medical: Analog Devices | Health Sensor Platform 4.0 / MAXREFDES106
- Optical and Cameras: Owl Autonomous Imaging | 3D High-Definition Thermal Ranger Camera with Computer Vision
- Wearables: GyroPalm, LLC | GyroPalm Spectrum
- Emerging Tech: Amphenol Advanced Sensors | Thermal Runway Sensor
The 2023 Individual Awards category winners:
- Startup of the Year: NODAR
- Woman on the Year: Ying Lia Li, Zero Point Motion
- Executive of the Year: Jim Tran, TDK USA Corp
- Rising Star: Erin Kennedy
For more information about Sensors Converge 2024, visit sensorsconverge.com. The event will return to Silicon Valley June 18-20, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
