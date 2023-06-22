Secretary Sanders Appoints Kristina Ray as Administrator for N.C. Credit Union Division

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders has named Kristina Ray as the next Administrator of Credit Unions, a role that includes supervision of the North Carolina Credit Union Division. As Administrator, Ray will lead the regulatory agency in promoting and assisting in the formation of credit unions in the state, as well as ensuring the safety and soundness of credit unions in compliance with applicable laws through yearly examinations.

“Kristina Ray’s extensive knowledge of the banking industry benefits the state’s credit unions and all the North Carolinians they serve,” said Secretary Sanders. “I am pleased to welcome Kristina to her role as she works to maintain the high standards of the N.C. Credit Union Division.”

“I am honored to be appointed the next Administrator,” said Ray. “I look forward to using my experience in financial institution regulation to serve, promote, and support the North Carolina Credit Union Division, our 31 state-chartered credit unions, and the 3.2 million North Carolinians who are members of those institutions.”

An experienced financial examiner, Ray became the North Carolina Credit Union Division’s Assistant Administrator in 2021 after joining the agency as a Financial Analyst in 2019. Prior to her work with the N.C. Credit Union Division, Ray served as an Examiner with the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks.

Ray earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Meredith College. She graduated with distinction from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

The North Carolina Credit Union Division regulates and monitors the operations of all state-chartered credit unions. The Division receives administrative oversight from the Department of Commerce, through the Secretary's Office, but the Division works independently as a stand-alone regulatory agency.

Kristina Ray’s appointment becomes effective July 1, 2023. Ray replaces Rose Conner, who retires at the end of the state fiscal year after serving as Administrator for nine years.