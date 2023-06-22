Rum Charles: An Engaging Bedtime Story For Children and Their Parents
Rum Charles creates another fun-loving story that children fall in love with and adults will want to read again and again.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s very important for young children's imaginations to develop. Entertaining children's stories, read by adults, is a big part of stimulating and growing a child’s imagination. Dad There’s A Hammerhead In The shed is just such a book.
In the age of technology, children spend many hours glued to a screen, engaging in solo activity. The bedtime story is a powerful circuit breaker and allows parents and grandparents to fully connect with children. The bedtime story is a ritual that surpasses any digital medium, creating a place of connection and loving safety.
Research shows that storytelling is an effective way to introduce young children to the world whilst developing their reading, comprehension and listening skills. Children who are regularly read bedtime stories are shown to do much better at school and have greater social skills.
About this book:
Dad There’s A Hammerhead In The Shed, is a book that adults will love to read and children will ask for again and again as a bedtime story.
This book is written for the parents to enjoy as much as the little ones, after all, Rum being a parent and grandparent himself understands that if the grown up doesn’t like the book, it rarely makes it to prime spot in the bookcase.
Dad There’s A Hammerhead In The Shed is a conversation between Vanessa and her Dad that everyone can relate too. The story is funny and clever with illustrations by Kristeena Saville that create a world within a world.
Vanessa lives with her Dad as well as many, many imaginary friends who are all lovable sharks. In this book we meet the Hammerhead shark, where else, but in her dad’s shed of course. He’s got a nail stuck in his nose and needs her help to ‘budge’ it. Vanessa asks her Dad for advice. What follows is a set of very funny miscommunications, that have to be seen to be believed, as things are not always as they sound.
Vanessa won’t give up until she has helped her new friend remove the nail. As Nicole Yurcaba says in her five star “Recommended” review for US Review of Books “ Her perseverance echoes in a single line that embodies the book’s entire theme: “Let me try one more time.””
About the author:
Rum Charles is an in-demand keynote speaker, working around the globe inspiring audiences to open up and connect. Rum was born in the UK but now chooses to call Australia home.
Rum is the author of:
The Sea Glass Witch
The Shark Who Needed My Pyjamas
Dad There’s A Hammerhead In The Shed
Dad, Are Lemons Bitey
The Unexpected Nurse
The Nervous Shark
