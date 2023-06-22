Fatburger Makes Highly Anticipated Return to Tampa Area

/EIN News/ -- Iconic Burger Franchise Opens New Location in Riverview, FL



LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces Fatburger’s return to the Tampa area. Located in Riverview, FL, the new restaurant marks the first location in the state in approximately 20 years. The opening is just the start of a new wave of locations arriving in Florida for the all-American burger brand -three more locations will be opening in Tampa in the next five years, in addition to 10 locations in Orlando within the next seven years.

“We are heavily invested in growing the Fatburger brand in Florida,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Making our return to the state after two decades is incredibly rewarding, especially with a committed, experienced partner like Whole Factor Inc., who will be opening 13 more units in Florida. Fans have been eagerly waiting for us and the time has finally come for them to grab their favorite burgers, fries, and milkshakes!”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

To celebrate the new restaurant, the Riverview location will be hosting a grand opening celebration on June 24, with the first 100 customers receiving a free Original Fatburger. Additionally, fans can score a free drink with any purchase throughout the day.

The new Fatburger Riverview restaurant is located at 9950 Upper Alafia Court, Riverview, FL 33578. The location is open Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509