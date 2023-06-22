Professional Diversity Network Inc. Hosts Successful Happy Hour Hiring Event

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced the recent completion of a Happy Hour Hiring Event in Dayton, Ohio through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Expo Experts Events, LLC (“Expo Experts”).



Expo Experts has provided virtual and in-person hiring events focusing on engineering, technology, and security cleared candidates for over 20 years. Its first new product - the Happy Hour Hiring Event took place on June 6, 2023, and provided opportunities for employers and candidates to discuss open opportunities in a casual environment whereby creating an ambiance with less stress, yet keeping the formalities of client-employer discussions. 11 companies participated in the event either in-person or virtually, including Naval Systems, Inc., Leidos, SRC, HX5, and Alkermes.

The event attracted more than 150 candidates and resulted in multiple follow-up interviews and screenings. The President of Expo Experts Susan Turner said, “the in-person event was a buzz of both employers and candidates enjoying a new way to network.”

“As we return to hosting in-person events, we’re focused on creating more value and better results for our clients in both the virtual and in-person setting. The Happy Hour Hiring Event was a format that proved successful. We will continue to innovate and be creative to remain one of the top career fair providers in the United States,” said Megan Bozzuto, Chief Marketing Officer of PDN.

PDN and Expo Experts will host more than thirty hiring events in the second half of this year. For more information, please visit our websites at www.expoexpertsllc.com and www.prodivnet.com.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

