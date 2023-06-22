Registration Opens for SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2023

40th Anniversary Expo Preview

/EIN News/ -- EXTON, Pa., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attendee registration opens today for SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2023. Co-chaired this year by Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter Communications, and Tony Staffieri, CEO of Rogers Communications, Expo 2023 will take place Monday, October 16 – Thursday, October 19, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. Attendees can now register at Expo.scte.org to attend the 40th anniversary Expo.



“With all the new and expanded opportunities on tap for Expo 2023, it’s no wonder the exhibit floor is filling up for our milestone anniversary,” shares Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE. “Interest in SCTE Cable-Tec Expo continues to grow. We've already signed 36% more exhibitors compared to this time last year, 43 of which are new to the show!"

To celebrate four decades of connections, collaboration and innovation at Expo, the annual SCTE awards will be presented on Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023, starting at 6:00 p.m. MT at the SCTE Awards and 40th Anniversary of Expo Celebration.

More than 330 papers were submitted for the annual Fall Technical Forum, from which 105 papers covering a wide variety of technical operations and technology topics were selected by the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023 Program Committee, chaired by Noel Dempsey, Senior Vice President of Field Operations at Charter Communications. The peer-reviewed papers will be presented in 35 sessions, organized into five super tracks this year:

Wireline Networks: 10G and Beyond

Operational and Network Transformation

Security, Privacy, and Artificial Intelligence

Construction and Workforce

Residential Networks, Wireless, Mobility, and IoT



In addition to the Fall Technical Forum sessions, Expo will host five additional tracks and summits. The inaugural Innovation Policy Track will provide the latest insights on government perspectives on broadband funding, 10G deployment, spectrum policy, energy sustainability, and cyber security. There will be a Strategy Track which will include the inaugural CSO Summit, and a Security Track which will include a CISO Summit, another first. Expo ’23 will also feature a dedicated Open RAN Technical Summit this year.

“With the rapid pace of technological advancements in the industry, it’s essential that our technical workforce is prepared,” said Dzuban. “The L&D Experience returns with an update on workforce development best practices, including new training tools and micro-learning sessions.”

Beyond all the peer-reviewed Fall Technical Forum content and additional tracks, Expo ‘23 will provide programming in two theaters this year: the Innovation Theater, where innovation takes center stage, and the new Technical Training Theater (T3). T3 is designed to showcase the expertise of the industry’s technical workforce and provide hands-on technical training that is informative, interactive, and innovative, bringing products and solutions to life in an educational theater setting. T3 will also host the International Cable-Tec Games on Thursday, October 19, when the best cable technicians from around the world compete and showcase their skills.

The preeminent event for thought leadership, Expo ‘23 will also host sessions in three new Specialty Pavilions on the show floor. At the Sustainability & Circularity Pavilion attendees will learn about the cable industry's environmental goals, the SCTE Energy 20/20 program, and can explore the latest technologies, standards, and best practices that can help reduce waste, increase energy efficiency, and promote circularity. Other new exhibits include the Mobility Pavilion, which will offer a glimpse into the “here and now” as well as into the future of mobile technology, showcasing the latest advancements in 5G and converged connectivity. Also, the Innovation Product Showcase, located immediately outside the Innovation Theater, is where exhibitors can showcase, demonstrate, and discuss their new innovative products and services.

Expo ‘23 will present two sessions on the main stage this year. The focus on Tuesday, October 17, will be innovation, celebrating 40 years of bringing technologists together, and Wednesday will focus on policy and the security of our networks.

“For the last four decades, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo has inspired generations of cable industry professionals and created unmatched opportunities for business connections and knowledge exchange,” says Dzuban. “This year, as we gather to celebrate 40 years of thought leadership, pioneering business insights, and technology transformation, Expo will deliver an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry leaders and decision-makers as we reflect on our industry’s progress and preview the emerging technologies and applications transforming our industry.”

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available at https://expo.scte.org/exhibit-in-2023/.

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

Celebrating 40 years of bringing industry professionals together to connect, collaborate and innovate, SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, will be hosting Expo 2023 in Denver, Colorado, October 16-19. Chaired by Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter Communications, and Tony Staffieri, CEO of Rogers Communications, "EXPOnential" will assemble industry leaders from around the globe and showcase the most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org .

Contact: press@scte.org