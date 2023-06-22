EXPANSIA, SDVOSB, Joins DoD's Military Spouse Employment Partnership to Help Create More Skilled Job Opportunities
EXPANSIA is honored to join MSEP's elite group of employers-partners that recognize the contribution, service, and sacrifice those military spouses and their families make every day.”UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EXPANSIA, a leading SDVOSB strategy and integration consulting firm that enables digital transformation from strategy development through operational sustainment, has announced it has joined the U.S. Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership, bringing the number of participating employers to more than 660.
— Adam "AJ" Jarnagin, EXPANSIA CEO
DoD's MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruiting, hiring, promoting, and retaining military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, more than 250,000 military spouses employed by MSEP employers have been reported.
Adam "AJ" Jarnagin, EXPANSIA's CEO, stated, "EXPANSIA is honored to join MSEP's elite group of employers-partners that recognize the contribution, service, and sacrifice those military spouses and their families make every day." Jarnagin added, "Since its inception, EXPANSIA has led by creating well-paying jobs for those in this unique talent community. We did it not just because it was the right thing to do for those who faced constant challenges in maintaining employment but also because these employees are highly skilled, diverse, and excel at problem-solving, which is the DNA of any successful employee. As a digital transformation firm that hires knowledge workers, we view MSEP as a strategic partner in our continued growth."
Tynel Jarnagin, Co-Founder of EXPANSIA and a former military spouse, stated, "I personally understand the unique challenges that come with transitioning to civilian life and the challenges faced by the spouses and families of active-duty service members. That's why I'm proud to support our efforts with MSEP, helping to connect military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities and support their professional growth. Investing in our military families strengthens our workforce and our nation as a whole."
About EXPANSIA:
EXPANSIA is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) strategy & integration consulting firm that helps the Government innovate, accelerate, and dominate digital transformation, enabling leaner, faster, and more efficient operations, from strategy to sustainment in all domains. With proven expertise and real-world experience, EXPANSIA delivers high-impact Cloud, Enterprise IT, and Advanced Manufacturing solutions. As a proud SBA Certified SDVOSB, CMMI-SVC-3, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 Appraised company, EXPANSIA experienced staff includes fluent technical personnel with advanced engineering degrees and subject-matter expertise from the military, defense, and aerospace communities. EXPANSIA's representative client base includes modernizing systems for the United States Air Force, the United States Navy, and the United States Space Force,
About Spouse Education and Career Opportunities
The U.S. Department of Defense established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career assistance to military spouses worldwide, offering free comprehensive resources and tools designed to help spouses meet their career and
education goals. Resources include free career coaching services, the My Career Advancement Account scholarship for eligible spouses, the Military Spouse Transition Program, or MySTeP.
About Military Spouse Employment Partnership
The Military Spouse Employment Partnership is a Department of Defense (DoD) led initiative that connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote, and retain military spouses.
