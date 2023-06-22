PIMCO Launches Two Active Fixed Income ETFs

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) aims to deliver diversified yield by prudently selecting assets among various sectors across the global bond market The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) will invest primarily in short-term U.S. government related debt

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income with expertise across public and private markets, is expanding its exchange-traded fund offerings with the launch of two active fixed income ETFs that aim to harvest attractive yields for investors interested in historic opportunities in credit markets as well as in short-term U.S. government securities, respectively.



The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active ETF (PYLD) is a benchmark-agnostic fund that will invest in multi-sector fixed income across the global bond market with an emphasis on investments that are strategic, or long-term in nature, to maximize yield potential while seeking long term capital appreciation. The fund aims to have diversified exposure to credit markets such as investment-grade and high-yield bonds, as well as other assets.

PYLD will be managed by a team of portfolio managers: Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO Managing Director and Group Chief Investment Officer; Sonali Pier, Managing Director; Amit Arora, Executive Vice President; Jason Duko, Executive Vice President; Mukundan Devarajan, Executive Vice President; and Alfred Murata, Managing Director.

“The dramatic repricing of fixed income markets over the last 18 months is the beginning of what we believe is a secular shift in global markets in which a less certain, less synchronized world creates tremendous opportunities for flexible, multi-sector investors with a long-term investment horizon,” says Mr. Ivascyn. “The rapid rise in short-term rates, meanwhile, has also disrupted traditional ways of investing cash as investors look to capture more yield.”

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (BILZ) will invest in high quality U.S. government related short-term assets and cash in an effort to maximize yield while also aiming to preserve capital for investors who are looking to move out of traditional cash investments.

BILZ will be managed by a team of portfolio managers: Jerome Schneider, Managing Director; Andrew Wittkop, Executive Vice President; William Martinez, Senior Vice President; and Geoff Miles, Vice President.

“These two additions to our ETF line-up reflect our patient and deliberate approach to creating new products,” says Greg Hall, Managing Director and Head of PIMCO US Global Wealth Management. “Our philosophy is to introduce ETF solutions where we see long-term investment opportunities, and where we are confident we can add value for our clients.”

Investors can trade PYLD and BILZ on NYSE ARCA, effective June 22nd.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. This and other information are contained in the fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by contacting your investment professional or PIMCO representative or by visiting www.pimco.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investments made by the Fund and the results achieved by the Fund are not expected to be the same as those made by any other PIMCO-advised Fund, including those with a similar name, investment objective or policies. A new or smaller Fund’s performance may not represent how the Fund is expected to or may perform in the long-term. New Funds have limited operating histories for investors to evaluate and new and smaller Funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies. The Fund may be forced to sell a comparatively large portion of its portfolio to meet significant shareholder redemptions for cash, or hold a comparatively large portion of its portfolio in cash due to significant share purchases for cash, in each case when the Fund otherwise would not seek to do so, which may adversely affect performance.

Exchange Traded Funds (“ETF”) are afforded certain exemptions from the Investment Company Act. The exemptions allow, among other things, for individual shares to trade on the secondary market. Individual shares cannot be directly purchased from or redeemed by the ETF. Purchases and redemptions directly with ETFs are only accomplished through creation unit aggregations or “baskets” of shares. Shares of an ETF, traded on the secondary market, are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investment policies, management fees and other information can be found in the individual ETF’s prospectus. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of fees, such as brokerage commissions, and other fees to financial intermediaries. In addition, an investor may incur costs attributed to the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay to purchase shares of the Fund (bid) and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept for shares of the Fund (ask) when buying or selling shares in the secondary market (the bid-ask spread). Due to the costs inherent in buying or selling Fund shares, frequent trading may detract significantly from investment returns. Investment in Fund shares may not be advisable for investors who expect to engage in frequent trading. ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price on the exchange on which they are listed. However, there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for PIMCO ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Current holdings are subject to risk. Holdings are subject to change at any time. An investment in an ETF involves risk, including the loss of principal. Investment return, price, yield and Net Asset Value (NAV) will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. Premium/Discount is the difference between the market price and NAV expressed as a percentage of NAV.

A word about risk: Investing in the bond market is subject to certain risks including the risk that fixed income securities will decline in value because of changes in interest rates; the risk that fund shares could trade at prices other than the net asset value; and the risk that the manager's investment decisions might not produce the desired results. Certain U.S. Government securities are backed by the full faith of the government, obligations of U.S. Government agencies and authorities are supported by varying degrees but are generally not backed by the full faith of the U.S. Government; portfolios that invest in such securities are not guaranteed and will fluctuate in value. Investing in foreign-denominated and/or -domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets. High yield, lower-rated securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities; portfolios that invest in them may be subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk than portfolios that do not. Investments in illiquid securities may reduce the returns of a portfolio because it may be not be able to sell the securities at an advantageous time or price. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks, such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested. Diversification does not ensure against loss.

BILZ is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share.

For risks associated with a specific Fund, refer to the Fund’s prospectus.

There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for a long-term especially during periods of downturn in the market. Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©2023, PIMCO.

