Most Powerful Crypto Miners Designed for Home Usage

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto mining at home is a promising earning opportunity in today’s digital era. Bitmanu has made it more exciting by creating three extremely powerful mining rigs designed specifically for home usage. These miners provide the quickest ROI and highest profits amongst all miners in the current market.



Bitmanu miners’ extreme power can be attributed to hash powers that have not been replicated ever in the industry. As a result, Bitmanu users are able to process more transactions in a given time, which is the most critical aspect of earning mining profits.

Extraordinary Hash Powers

BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s



Apart from these hash rates, Bitmanu’s ASIC miners are also the most energy efficient rigs in the market. In general, the more powerful the rig, the higher its power consumption. However, in spite of their huge processing powers, BM1, BM2, and BM3 consume only 50W, 850W, and 2200W, respectively. The low energy cost further enhances the profitability of Bitmanu miners.

Potential Monthly Profits

BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $2900, Monero $4200

BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $4900, Monero $7000

BM Pro: BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $14,000, Monero $22,000



Bitmanu miners are suitable for home-based mining because these rigs are easy to use, have minimum system requirements, and can operate without creating any great deal of noise or heat.

“Along with big data centers, our rigs have also been used with great results by many casual mining enthusiasts operating from their homes. Contact us today, if you are looking to start crypto mining at home without any hassles,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu stands as a prominent manufacturing company, driven by a team of investors and renowned experts in the cryptocurrency industry. The company's mission is to make the advantages of the latest technological innovations accessible to everyone. Bitmanu proudly presents an impressive lineup of cryptocurrency miners that deliver exceptional returns on investment with remarkable speed.

Alex Torum media@bitmanu.com +1 347 973 5948