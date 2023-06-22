Food Safety Testing Market Expected to Touch USD 37.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by 7.2% CAGR Growth | AMR

Wide range of Food safety testing method and equipment are expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future.

The growing population, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Safety Testing Market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031. Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing population, rise in disposable income of consumers, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition, and enhanced food safety testing drive the food safety testing market growth. However, a lack of necessary infrastructure for food safety control in the developing or poor nations, and a lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients hinders the global market growth.

Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the U.S. food safety testing market during the forecast period. Based on type, the pathogen segment contributed to the largest share of two-fifths of the global food safety testing market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Different kinds of pathogens, including viruses, bacterial strains, fungi, or parasites can make their host sick. In order to ensure customer safety, pathogen testing is regularly carried out throughout the production process, from raw materials through end product screening.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., PCAS Labs, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TUV SUD AG.

By technology, the PCR-based assay segment had the largest share in 2021 and is expected to have the largest market share in 2031 due to real-time polymerase chain reaction. Moreover, polymerase chain reaction is a quick and inexpensive quantitative method for determining the quantity of certain DNA-segments present in samples, which aids in detecting both purposeful and incidental food adulterations caused by biological contaminants. In addition, polymerase chain reaction technology is used extensively throughout the product development process in the agricultural biotechnology sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of technology, the PCR-based assay segment is estimated to witness a significant growth in the food safety testing market analysis, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of food-tested, the processed food segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, pathogen segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a major share of the food safety testing industry.

The report analyzes these key players of the global food safety testing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

