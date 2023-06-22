Versus Systems Launches New Self-Service, AI-Powered, Rewarded Advertising Platform

New Winfinite Platform Features Customizable Games, Including AI-Powered Trivia, at mywinfinite.com

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VS) announced that the Company has now launched a new, self-service version of its powerful digital promotional marketing platform, Winfinite. The self-service platform, which now features AI-powered trivia games, is currently available at mywinfinite.com. With the new Winfinite, advertising agencies, brands, and marketers of any size can create their own interactive, rewarded advertising campaigns that drive customer engagement, incremental sales, and consented first-party data collection. With this self-service update to the Winfinite platform, brands will now be able to take advantage of some of the same tools and systems that are used in-venue by multiple NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA teams.



With the new product, marketers can customize interactive campaigns with branded colors, logos, content, and rewards. Potential customers can then access these games via links or QR codes and play the games on their mobile devices to earn real-world rewards, including coupons, discounts, digital goods, physical goods, and sweepstakes entries.

Versus holds multiple patents on the management of rewards in-game and at scale, based on a player’s location, age, and other characteristics. Versus was also recently granted a US patent for using machine learning and AI to optimize and customize rewards based on player behavior.

“This is a long time coming,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “A self-serve version of Versus’ Winfinite platform will let any brand create custom, interactive, rewarded games. They will be able to reach new customers and interact with their existing customers in more rewarding ways. With the new AI-powered trivia game coming out of beta next week, our customers will be able to harness the power of machine learning to create simple, fast, and fun interactive experiences in a scalable, low-cost way.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with Fortune 100 brands as well as NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

