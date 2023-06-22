Underwear Market Size to Reach USD 149.13 Billion at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Changing consumer lifestyle due to rising consciousness among individuals is driving market revenue growth.

The global underwear market size was USD 78.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report from Reports and Data, the projected size of the global underwear market is set to reach USD 149.13 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period. The main driver behind this growth is the increasing awareness and significance placed on maintaining genital hygiene.

Furthermore, factors such as urbanization, higher disposable income, and increased purchasing power are anticipated to contribute to the market's revenue growth. The market is also benefiting from the rising awareness of hygiene among both men and women, the need for protection against infections, and the desire for comfort during sleep and relaxation. The COVID-19 pandemic led to movement restrictions imposed by local governments in many countries, resulting in the disruption of international sporting events, public gatherings, and exhibitions, which further impacted the market's revenue.

Top Profiled Companies in the Global Underwear Market Report:

PVH Corp., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Pei Operating, LLC, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Nika Group, and H&M Group.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• On 16 August 2022, Victoria's Secret introduced Elomi, an inclusive and fashionable lingerie line, as its newest brand partner, in its curated digital platform, VS&Co-Lab. Elomi is the newest addition to VS&Co-Lab community of creative businesses, offering a distinctive collection of items created to enhance every element of a woman's body with unwavering support and unmatched comfort.

• The cotton segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Customers favor cotton-based products owing to their lightweight, softness, and breathability. In addition, it offers excellent absorption, comfort, and moisture resistance. Underwear made of cotton is in more demand due to its durability, affordability, and ability to tolerate bleach, heat, and detergent. This organic, all-natural product has no negative skin effects, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

• The women segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Women typically wear brassieres, shapewear, panties, and knickers. In the women's underwear market, brassiere has the largest market share. Manufacturers have been able to maintain market dominance with ground-breaking products owing to ongoing technological advancements and availability of numerous comfortable textiles. A disproportionately large portion of the market is made up of underwear with varied textures and designs that are available, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

• The online segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Leading underwear makers from around the world are developing their own websites and online marketplaces to make shopping more convenient. In addition, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are moving away from offline platforms and toward online platforms. In addition, women feel more at ease buying underwear from online shopping sites, and these sites have improved the shopping experience for an increasing number of working women owing to their open 24/7 availability. Moreover, discounts, promotions, coupons, simplicity of home delivery, and online interaction are driving revenue growth of this segment.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Cellulosic

• Modal

• Nylon

o Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Men

• Women

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Online

• Offline

Key Takeaways of the Global Underwear Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Underwear industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Underwear market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Underwear market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

