BRAND NEW SHOW TO ASSIST AND SUPPORT WOMEN IN THEIR FINANCIAL JOURNEY AND FREEDOM
Financial freedom is not a myth, it is achievable, but it is a journey.”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Africa and across the globe face staggering statistics of financial inequality and lack of financial literacy. That's why a brand new show called Women's Wealth, supported by CMTrading – an award-winning online trading firm - is set to launch in Nigeria, providing a platform where women can access the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their finances and build a better future for themselves and their families.
The show will be hosted by the dynamic Titilayo Oyinsan, a media consultant and financial assets enthusiast who has had her fair share of ups and downs in her own financial journey. With her relatable and experienced approach, Titilayo is the perfect person for the position.
"I've always been interested in creating content that positively impacts people's lives," says Titilayo. "And, with staggering statistics on financial inequality and lack of financial literacy among women in urban Africa, I just knew I had to do something to help."
Partnering with CMTrading, Women's Wealth will feature Titilayo and CMTrading's Chief Trading Strategist, Fred Razak, providing financial literacy and advice to women in urban Africa.
"With the right education and guidance, these women can learn how to navigate the financial markets and have confidence in achieving their financial goals," says Titilayo.
The show will cover various topics, from budgeting and savings to investing, building wealth and online trading. Titilayo and Fred will also be inviting guests who have succeeded in their financial journey to share their stories and insights.
"Financial freedom is not a myth, it is achievable, but it is a journey. It's an uphill climb, but the journey starts with a single step. I encourage all women who want financial freedom to tune in to Women's Wealth and learn more about how they can take control of their finances and build that long-lasting wealth and financial security they've been looking for,” concludes Titilayo.
Women's Wealth will be aired on our YouTube channel and on you can find more info here.
