Sparkling Water Market Will Forecasted to Reach USD 91.20 Billion, and Expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2030

Increase in demand for sparkling water owing to the ability to enhance digestion and improve heart health is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

The global sparkling water market size was USD 31.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Reports and Data, the global sparkling water market was valued at USD 31.65 Billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of market growth is the rising demand for sparkling water due to its potential to aid digestion and promote heart health. Since sparkling water does not contain any sugar or calories, it is considered a healthier alternative to sugary drinks and can have beneficial effects on heart health. Moreover, carbonated water has been found to alleviate symptoms of constipation and other forms of indigestion, including stomach pain. Furthermore, it has been shown to reduce levels of blood sugar, bad LDL cholesterol, and inflammation indicators. Sparkling water comes in a variety of flavors and is distinct from soda water in that it is free from sugar. Carbon dioxide gas is added to water to produce sparkling water, which can have varying degrees of carbonation, ranging from subtle fizz to high levels of bubbles.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Sparkling Water Market Report:

Nestle, PepsiCo, Inc., National Beverage Crop, The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., Mountain Valley Spring Water, Ferrarelle, LaCroix Beverages, Inc., CG Roxane, LLC., and GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The fruit-flavored segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Sparkling water with flavors, such as orange, lemon, raspberry, blackberry, apple and others, is widely used in place of carbonated beverages and sodas. Flavored sparkling water offers consumers additional nutritional advantages, making it a superior solution. It is manufactured with natural flavors and is free of calories, salt, and artificial sweeteners. It also encourages leading a healthy lifestyle, aids in weight management, guards against obesity, and prevent dehydration.

• The super markets segment expected to register a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. This is owing to improved shopping experience and significant increase in number of customers willing to buy sparkling water from hypermarkets and supermarkets. Sparkling water in the supermarket is sold under a variety of brand names such as sparkling mineral water, club soda, tonic water, and seltzer.

• The stain removal segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Sparkling water can be used to remove stains, especially stubborn ones, while soda water can clean glass windows and bathroom mirrors. In addition, rust is removed by carbon dioxide present in sparkling water.

• The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period owing to countries, such as China and India. The countries’ need for packaging solutions has grown as a result of presence of numerous industries such as food & beverage. The market for sparkling water is growing as a result of increased packaging technology, rising processed food consumption, and customer’s concern about their health and seeking out healthy products. In addition, demand for bottled water, coconut water, and functional beverages has increased as hydration has emerged as a crucial concern in the beverage industry.

• The Europe market is expected to register a largest revenue share. European countries where sparkling water is frequently served with meals in restaurants include Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands. The market in this region will be driven due to rapid expansion of quick-service restaurants across Europe.

For the purpose of helping readers make profitable business decisions, the report is written with industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection. In addition to providing detailed information on technical and product advances, this report also discusses market value, growth rates, and niche market segments in detail.

An analysis of the Sparkling Water market has been carried out by segmenting it into key regions and offering information on growth rates, market shares, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, analysis of the industrial chain, demand and supply, imports and exports, revenue contributions, and the presence of key players in each region. To gain a better understanding of the regional spread of and progress of the Sparkling Water market, a country-by-country analysis of the market is provided in the report.

The global Sparkling Water market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Unflavored

• Fruit- flavored

Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Hyper Markets & Super Markets

• Online Retail

• Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Beverage

• Stain Removal

• Cooking

• Cleaning

• Others

