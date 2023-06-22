Eduverse Announces Inaugural Summit 2023: A Bold Initiative to Revolutionize Global Education

Eduverse Summit 2023

Inaugural edition of Eduverse Summit will be held in Delhi where global education leaders will meet, discuss and set trends for international higher education

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move set to transform the international education landscape, Eduverse has announced its first-ever ‘Eduverse Summit 2023’ in New Delhi. This pioneering three-day summit will be held from October 26-28, 2023 and will bring together some of the world's most innovative thinkers and industry leaders to redefine the future of global higher education.

Eduverse: A New Chapter in the History of Global Education

Eduverse Summit 2023 will brainstorm, transform and set the tone for the future of global education. Thereby, it will see attendance and active participation of global education pioneers, thinkers and leaders. Global education thought leader Professor Sarah Todd, ex-President Asia Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE), Vice President - Global, Griffith University is chairperson for Eduverse Summit 2023. She, and 50+ global education visionaries will be at the summit to discuss and share insights on global and growing markets in international education. The Eduverse Summit's goal is to elevate the conversation around the most critical concerns in the industry while examining creative tactics to sustain development, create capacity, and advocate for inclusive, diverse, and equitable advancement in student recruitment and internationalization.

Announcing the summit agenda, Professor Sarah Todd said, “Eduverse Summit 2023 will be a great opportunity to meet with colleagues and explore together the key components of a sustainable approach to international student recruitment. It is particularly pertinent that we are meeting in India for this inaugural Summit, with the renewed focus on the internationalisation of India’s education institutions and the significant contribution Indian students are making to mobility flows around the world.”

Key Issues: Addressing Education's Future

The summit will delve into crucial subjects that characterize international education's present and future. Education policy and reforms, education investment and industry-making, sustainability in internationalization, ethical recruitment, and the evolution and trends in skilling and industry-academia collaborations are some of the main topics of panel discussions and fireside chats.

Participants can expect compelling keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, all of which will provide a platform to acquire insights and explore creative ways to contribute to global education.

Mission and Vision: Inspiring Change in International Education

Eduverse's mission is clear: by connecting stakeholders, inspiring thought leadership, and empowering decision-makers, Eduverse aims to address the sector's pressing challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Opportunities for Sponsorship: Align with Innovation

Eduverse also provides a strong platform for sponsors and partners. Organizations can obtain exposure, reputation, and essential connections within the international education community by partnering with the summit.

To learn more about Eduverse, the summit, and ways to get involved, visit the official website at https://www.eduversesummit.org

About Eduverse

Eduverse is a new, forward-thinking developer of international education business ecosystems and alliances. Its goal is to generate a global debate about the future of education and to enable stakeholders to effect significant change in the sector.

Eduverse is dedicated to fostering global collaboration, innovation, and growth in the international education sector by connecting stakeholders, inspiring thought leadership, and empowering decision-makers to address pressing challenges and seize emerging opportunities. Our mission is to create a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable global education ecosystem that supports accessible, high-quality learning experiences for students around the world, ultimately contributing to a more connected, knowledgeable, and compassionate global society.

Eduverse envisions a world where international education transcends borders, fosters collaboration, and drives innovation, empowering learners, educators, and institutions to create an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future for all.