Cleaning Robot Market to See Competition Rise | Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, SharkNinja

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancement in the robotics field, dearth of domestic help services in several countries across the globe

Cleaning Robot Market size: USD 6.90 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 23.0%, Market Trends: Increasing penetration of Artificial Intelligence and automation in household devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cleaning robot market size is expected to reach USD 36.05 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 23.0%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Home Area Networks (HAN) technologies, rising adoption of smart home devices, and improving standard of living of people are driving global market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/728

A cleaning robot is an autonomous robot widely used to clean floors, lawns, windows, and pools combined with sensors and robotic drives that can be operated via smartphones. These cleaning robots are widely used in residential sector due to high cost of housekeeping services. These robots eliminate human efforts, added costs of offering overtime to the domestic help, provide better cleaning, and saves time.

Cleaning robots are widely used in various industrial applications such as warehouses, manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage sector. Factors such as increasing demand for personal and professional cleaning robots in commercial and residential buildings, increasing demand for floor cleaning robots in hospitals and healthcare services, airports, grocery stores, and rising investments to develop enhanced cleaning robots with additional features are supporting market revenue growth.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Cleaning Robot Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Roborock, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SharkNinja, Neato Robotics, Cecotec Innovaciones S.L., and Panasonic Corporation are key players operating in the cleaning robot market.

To know more about the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cleaning-robot-market

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the product type, the floor cleaning robot segment is expected to account for largest revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as high cost of house help services at residencies and increasing adoption of floor cleaning robots at hospitals to get rid of hospital-acquired infections.

Based on the type, the personal cleaning segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of smart home devices and robotic vacuum cleaners, rising disposable income, and availability of efficient, lightweight, and compact cleaning robots performing basic tasks like sweeping and mopping are fueling segment revenue growth.

Based on application, the industrial segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of cleaning robots across various industrial sectors such as automotive, food and beverage, or manufacturing, along with warehouses are boosting demand for cleaning robots in the industrial sector.

The global Cleaning Robot market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Cleaning Robot market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Cleaning Robot market.

Emergen has segmented the global cleaning robots market based on product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Floor-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Professional Cleaning Robot

Personal Cleaning Robot

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/728

Regional Bifurcation of the Cleaning Robot Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Cleaning Robot Market

Competitive analysis of the Cleaning Robot market

Regional analysis of Global Cleaning Robot market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Cleaning Robot market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Cleaning Robot production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Cleaning Robot market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Cleaning Robot market

Global Cleaning Robot market forecast (2021-2028)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Request a customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/728

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.