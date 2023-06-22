Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Expected to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 15.2%

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

The increase in the need for upgrading operational efficiency and throughput boosts the demand for the global GIS software.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global GIS software market size was valued at $3.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $7.86 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The increase in the adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and rise in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning have fueled the growth of the global GIS software Market. On the other hand, high cost and availability of open-source GIS software have hampered the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS, emerging technologies such as geospatial AI, and the development of 4D GIS Software have created a number of opportunities in the market.

Based on the type of GIS software, the desktop GIS segment held the highest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Being the most commonly used GIS solution, it has got all the basic functionalities of GIS, which in turn, has worked as the prime driving factor behind its growth. Simultaneously, the other segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on server GIS, developer GIS, and mobile GIS.

Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. The increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as connected cars, advanced telematics, and navigation systems has spurred growth. Simultaneously, the agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the study period.

The key market players analyzed in the report include Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, ESRI, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), Pitney Bowes, Caliper, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), General Electric Co., and Bentley System. They have adopted several high-end strategies and have become successful in retaining their stronghold in the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In early March 2020, analysts and healthcare professionals needed an efficient way to track the spread of COVID-19 infection while adhering to social distancing and self-isolation protocols, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This paved the way for the growth of the GIS software market due to the fact that GIS solutions provide highly accurate and cost-effective contagion-tracking tools with location intelligence capabilities. For instance, American GIS solutions provider – Esri, 2020, launched a GIS-based COVID-19 tracking solution. Such applications of GIS solutions helped in the geographic information system software market growth during the pandemic.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the geographic information system software market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing geographic information system software market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the geographic information system software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global geographic information system software market size.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

