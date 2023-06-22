MMAI Emerges as Leader in Web3 and Blockchain Innovation
MMAI leads blockchain innovation, delivering unique crypto wallet, developing immersive metaverse, and launching its own blockchain.ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age where "Blockchain will rule the future," MMAI, a pioneering company in the realm of Blockchain and cryptocurrency, is spearheading the movement towards Web3 and virtual reality.
Since its launch in July 2022, the vibrant MMAI has achieved significant milestones within the span of just under one year, remarkably outpacing many other projects in the crypto sphere. The company has proudly unveiled a beta version of its unique cryptocurrency wallet, initiated the creation of a metaverse, and has even ventured into the realm of play-to-earn games. With a steadfast commitment to bridging the gap between the physical world and the digital realm, MMAI is actively advancing its metaverse development and finalizing its innovative blockchain. The forthcoming metaverse promises to deliver an immersive user experience, enriched with gaming, e-commerce, and virtual real estate opportunities. Impressively, all these advancements are the result of MMAI's proprietary patented technology, combined with the dedicated efforts of its in-house development team.
MMAI has distinguished itself by unveiling three primary products: a unique cryptocurrency wallet offering cold storage, a hot wallet, and an offline payment wallet; a Proof of Authority Blockchain with smart auto mining; and a Metaverse aiming to become a social hub and business solution for businesses of all sizes.
Download PureWallet https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=MetaMonkey+AI
MMAI is the inspired creation of its founders Augustin Gohil, Andrew Cha, and Johan Gutti, who bring a wealth of diverse business experiences to the table. Their unique amalgamation of insights and expertise, cultivated over years of experience in various sectors, has played a pivotal role in shaping MMAI. Their collective vision of integrating AI and e-commerce technology is at the heart of this innovative endeavor.
Through collaborations with esteemed technology developers and strategic alliances with prestigious entities such as Creativia, ICT Convergence Research Centre, NSLab, and Cognitgo, MMAI has managed to enlist some of the best developers and Ph.D. students to work on its projects. These partnerships underpin MMAI's commitment to building strong, long-lasting relationships and achieving collaborative success.
As MMAI continues to grow, it has several significant projects in the pipeline. The company is on the cusp of launching its fully functional and unique crypto wallet, PureWallet, poised to make a significant impact in the crypto space. Furthermore, MMAI is transitioning from an ERC20 token to a standalone coin with the imminent release of PureChain, its proprietary Proof of Authority blockchain. To top it all off, MMAI's doors to its highly anticipated PureWorld Metaverse are set to open soon, ushering in a new era of immersive digital experiences.
In addition to these significant releases, MMAI has begun working on the MMAI Ecosystem, integrating three new utilities: PUREVOTE, aimed at transforming democracy and governance; PURETRACE, revolutionizing supply chain management; and PUREMEDIA, safeguarding intellectual property rights.
MMAI is poised to make a significant appearance at Seoul MetaWeek 2023, https://seoulmetaweek.com/ a pivotal event where attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the company's groundbreaking advancements and offerings. In an exciting prospect for attendees, they will have the chance to meet MMAI's CEO, Augustin Gohil, and CTO, Andrew Cha, among other founding members, and gain insights directly from their vision and future plans.
For those eager to delve deeper into MMAI's visionary endeavors, the company's official website, https://mmaipure.com/, serves as a comprehensive resource. This online portal reveals the universe of MMAI's pioneering projects, keeping visitors informed and updated about the latest strides in this thrilling journey.
PureWorld Metaverse