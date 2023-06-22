Polyester Filament Yarn Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2023–2030

Reports And Data

Increasing demand from the textile industry, especially in the emerging economies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyester filament yarn market is expected to reach USD 106.23 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing applications of polyester filament yarns amongst the end-users.

The increasing use of polyester filament yarn in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The polyester filament yarns possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester filament yarns are resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC finds usage as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of fibers may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester filament yarns, owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of environment.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2811

Key participants include Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) is a kind of polyester filament yarn, which is the primary polyester filament yarn produced by polymerizing and spinning processes. It is mostly used as a key raw material for drawn textured yarn (DTY).

• By material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held a larger market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this grade is owing to the offering of high strength and lightweight properties.

• By application, tire cord contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. Tire cord fabrics find application as strengthening materials for tires and developed to maintain the structural shape of the tires and support automotive weight, thereby having a considerable impact on tire performance.

• North American market, led by the U.S., held the second-largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyester-filament-yarn-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyester filament yarn market on the basis of product type, raw material, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

• Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

• Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

• Others

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

• Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Tire Cords

• Mechanical Rubber Goods

• Non-Woven Fabrics

• Apparels

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

• MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2811

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Browse Related Links:

Cesium Iodide Market Latin America - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cesium-iodide-market

Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorine-aromatic-pi-film-market

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/inorganic-zinc-chemicals-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.