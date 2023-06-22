Groundbreaking Launch: MOKAFÈ Revolutionizes Specialty Coffee Access through Online Store
Get ready to indulge in the exquisite flavors of MOKAFÉ's Yemen and Guatemala coffee beans, now available for online purchase in the USA.QUEENS, NEW YORK , USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MOKAFÉ, a specialty coffee brand known for its premium selection of Yemen and Guatemala coffee beans, announced the launch of its online coffee bean store. Now, coffee enthusiasts across the USA can enjoy the rich flavors and aromas of Mokafé's carefully sourced and freshly roasted beans from the comfort of their homes.
MOKAFÉ has curated a collection of the finest Yemeni and Guatemalan coffee beans. Their commitment to sustainability and ethical farming practices drives them to source their beans from small, sustainable farms prioritizing quality and eco-friendly practices. The story behind each cup of MOKAFÉ coffee makes it a delightful experience and a conscious choice supporting coffee farmers' livelihoods. As a one-stop-shop coffee brand, MOKAFÉ offers a wide range of whole and ground coffee beans to cater to different brewing preferences.
"We believe that coffee is more than just a beverage; it's a sensory experience. By introducing our customers to various flavor notes, aromas, and textures, we aim to enhance their appreciation for specialty coffee and its origins ", explained a MOKAFÉ spokesperson.
The brand aims to educate people and introduce them to the highest quality coffee beans rooted in tradition to be part of their daily lives. The idea is to make premium coffee a part of your daily routine, and thus there are no " reserved" sections for specialty coffee, but they present specialty coffee in its entirety.
"Our journey with MOKAFÉ is about more than just delivering exceptional coffee. It's about fostering a deeper connection between coffee lovers and the people, places, and processes behind each cup," says Founder.
"We want to bridge the gap between the Third and Second-wave of coffee by combining the science and art of coffee, to create an authentic experience for our customers and allow them to explore the nuances of coffee making," he added.
Mokafé takes inspiration from the ancient coffee trading port in Yemen, known as "Mokha," and the popular coffee-based drink, Mocha. The brand upholds coffee's legacy and cultural significance while embracing sustainable practices and the traceability of coffee beans. With Mokafé, customers can be assured of a coffee experience that is exceptional in taste, supports responsible farming, and empowers local communities.
"Our mission is to bring the joy of coffee appreciation to every cup," said the Founder of MOKAFÉ . "We want people to know that the coffee in their cup has distinct characteristics and introduce them to a whole new world of flavor profiles, aromas, textures and processes each origin offers. By ethically sourcing our coffee beans and prioritizing traceability, we ensure that every sip tells a story."
The launch of our online coffee beans store is also connected to the concept of "Fika." Originating in Sweden, Fika is a concept that transcends the meaning of a coffee break; it is a state of mind that encourages people to slow down, savor the flavors of their coffee, and enjoy the company of loved ones. MOKAFÉ aims to create a unique, therapeutic coffee experience that promotes well-being and productivity. Whether in a cozy café or the comfort of your own home, Fika is the perfect opportunity to take a break, connect with others, and appreciate the simple pleasure of a cup of coffee.
The Coffee Beans online at MOKAFÉ
The USP of coffee beans at MOKAFÉ is that they are meticulously roasted at the origin to guarantee the utmost freshness in every sip. The dedicated coffee farmers uphold time-honored techniques and rely on their expert instincts to preserve the cherished ritual of coffee drinking. From cultivation to roasting, the entire scheme of things is handled with the care and expertise of the small farmers. Whether you prefer whole coffee beans or ground coffee, their online platform offers a wide selection from Guatemala and Yemen. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey of indulgence with their specialty Arabica coffee that surpasses all expectations.
Types of Coffee Beans at MOKAFÉ
GUATEMALA:
CONCEPCION BUENA VISTA : Red Bourbon
Process Options:
Washed
Inoculated Lactic Maceration/Natural
Inoculated Anaerobic Maceration/Natural
Notes
Inoculated Lactic Maceration/Natural - Extraordinary fragrance, bright acidity, sweet and red fruits.
Inoculated Anaerobic Maceration/Natural - Extraordinary fragrance, bright acidity, sweet and red fruits
Washed - Sweet and bright acidity
CONCEPCION BUENA VISTA - Red Bourbon & Caturra
Process Options:
Inoculated Lactic Maceration/Honey
Inoculated Anaerobic
Notes
Inoculated Lactic Maceration/Honey - Extraordinary fragrance, bright acidity, and sweetness.
Inoculated Anaerobic - Extraordinary fragrance, bright acidity, sweet and red fruits, nice fermented
QUISACHE
Process: Fully Washed
Notes: Sweet & bright acidity.
PARAXAJ
Process: Washed
Notes: Sweet & bright acidity
YEMEN:
Abdulhakeem Jarma
Process: Natural
Notes: Juicy, bright acidity with notes of cotton candy, lemon, & jasmine.
Taher Saleh Abarat
Process: Natural
Notes: Juicy, bright acidity with a medium aftertaste.
Ghalib Barrel Aged
Process: Barrel Aging (7 Days)
Notes: Juicy & bright, with prominent notes of red fruits.
Yemen Fruits Chocolata Village Lot
Process: Natural
Notes: Sweet medium aftertaste
The MOKAFÉ online coffee store offers a seamless shopping experience, allowing customers to explore the various coffee options, select their preferred beans, and have them delivered directly to their doorstep. With a focus on quality, freshness, and customer satisfaction, MOKAFÉ ensures that every coffee lover can enjoy an authentic farm-to-cup experience with each sip. For more information about MOKAFÉ and to explore our exceptional range of Yemen and Guatemala coffee beans, visit our website
About MOKAFÉ: Mokafé is a specialty coffee brand dedicated to bringing the world of coffee to your cup. Focusing on sustainability, traceability, and exceptional taste, MOKAFÉ curates a collection of premium Yemen and Guatemala coffee beans sourced from small, sustainable farms. Their goal is to create a meaningful coffee experience that connects coffee lovers with the people and processes behind each cup.
