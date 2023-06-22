Global Polybutadiene Market to Reach USD 18.43 Billion by 2030

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for polybutadiene in the online retailing business, coupled with high investments in R&D of polybutadiene, are fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Polybutadiene Market is forecast to reach USD 18.43 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutadiene or polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is one of the most used synthetic elastomers which has quite similar properties like natural rubber or polyisoprene. Polybutadiene is suitable for end-uses with high exposure to low temperatures. Polybutadiene is the second-largest synthetic elastomer after styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) by the volume of consumption globally. High resilience than, high impact resistance, low hysteresis loss, and high abrasion resistance are some of the properties of this elastomer, which are more prominent than the similar natural rubbers. Polybutadiene has the highest usage in the tire manufacturing industries. High wear & tear resistance due to the low coefficient of friction & strength properties with superior resistance to low temperatures makes it highly preferable for tire manufacturing, polymer impact modifying, sports accessories, and other industrial rubber applications. The continuous expansion of the automotive & automotive tire, industrial rubber, and polymer industries is expected to drive the demand.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration of the green tires coupled with the extensive demand for this chemical compound as an impact modifier in various polymer industries, especially in regions like India and China.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2608

Key participants include The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JSR Corporation, Synthos S.A., Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A., Ube Industries, Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The transition metal catalysts produce a high stereo-regular form of polybutadiene with one main polymer chain on the same side of carbon-carbon double bond in the structure. High cis polybutadiene typically consists of nearly 94% of cis content which provides higher strength and increases cut growth resistance in the cured product. This high cis polybutadiene is projected to get the highest growth of 6.1% due to the higher inclination towards the green tires worldwide.

• Growing penetration of online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations from Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing sub-segment. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.

• Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and Germany have some of the valuable players in this region.

• North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player in the market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polybutadiene-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polybutadiene market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, applications, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• High CIS Polybutadiene

• Low CIS Polybutadiene

• High Vinyl Polybutadiene

• High Trans Polybutadiene

• Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• Online Retailing

• Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• Tires

• Polymer Modification

• Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

• Chemicals

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2608

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

• What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

• In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

• Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?



Browse Related Links:

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Film Market Unites States - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biaxially-oriented-polyamide-nylon-film-bopa-market

Desalination Pumps Market United Kingdom - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/desalination-pumps-market

Die Bonder Equipment Market Japan - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/die-bonder-equipment-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.