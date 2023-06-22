Halitosis Treatment Market to Reach USD 28.53 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Increasing Tobacco and Alcohol Consumption

Reports And Data

The Global Halitosis Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from USD 10.75 Billion in 2020 to USD 28.53 Billion in 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The projected growth of the global Halitosis Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 28.53 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from its value of USD 10.75 Billion in 2020. Major contributing factors to halitosis include increased tobacco and alcohol consumption, chronic diseases such as liver failure, cancer, and metabolic disorders, as well as gastrointestinal diseases. The market has witnessed increased demand due to government initiatives and technological advancements. However, limited knowledge about the diseases and their treatments may hinder market growth.

Bronchiectasis is a notable disease associated with halitosis that requires treatment. Mouthwash, which helps prevent bad breath, has experienced significant growth. Manufacturers of mouthwash and toothpaste have incorporated ingredients to address bad breath. CB12 is a highly sought-after medication that neutralizes the unpleasant odor caused by sulfur in bad breath.

Halitosis can be caused by various factors, including diet, medication, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, GERD, lactose intolerance, and gum diseases. It is a prevalent issue globally, with a high incidence of moderate cases and severe cases limited to 5% of the population. The increasing number of people affected by halitosis, coupled with growing awareness about the disease and its treatment, is driving market growth. In the US alone, approximately 80 million people spend over USD 10.75 Billion annually on oral hygiene products.

North America currently dominates the halitosis treatment market due to its high awareness of oral health. The region also experiences a significant prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, contributing to halitosis among the population. Increased consumption of coffee, alcohol, and sugary drinks further fuels market growth. The region's demand for innovative medical technology is another factor behind its market dominance.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The Global Halitosis Treatment Market can be categorized based on various factors. In terms of type, it can be classified into pathological and non-pathological halitosis. The revenue generated from pathological halitosis is projected to reach USD Billion by 2028. Similarly, non-pathological halitosis is expected to contribute significantly to market revenue during the forecast period.

• When considering the indication outlook, halitosis can be attributed to various factors affecting different parts of the body. These indications include lungs, liver, respiratory system, systemic issues, gastrointestinal problems, and others. The revenue generated from each indication is projected to reach USD Billion by 2028.

• Diagnostic tests play a crucial role in identifying and evaluating halitosis. Gas chromatography, halimeter, beta-galactosidase activity assay, and other diagnostic tests are commonly used. These tests help in determining the underlying causes and extent of halitosis. The revenue from diagnostic tests is expected to reach USD Billion by 2028.

• In terms of drug treatment, there are several options available for managing halitosis. Antiseptics, antacids, ranitidine, and other medications are commonly prescribed to treat halitosis. The revenue from drug treatment is projected to reach USD Billion by 2028.

• Halitosis treatment is provided by various end users in the healthcare industry. Hospitals and clinics are the primary end users for diagnosing and treating halitosis. They play a crucial role in providing comprehensive care to patients. The revenue generated from hospitals and clinics is expected to reach USD Billion by 2028.

Strategic development:

In October 2018, LISTERINE made a notable entry into the Oral Care market by unveiling a groundbreaking medicated product that provides a refreshing and comprehensive clean for the entire mouth, even while on the go. This launch marked the introduction of a new category in the field of oral hygiene.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Halitosis Treatment market features several prominent players who play a significant role in shaping the industry landscape. These leading players include Colgate-Palmolive Company, All USA Partners LLC., Dr. Harold Katz, LLC, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Listerine, AstraZeneca, Oral B, Novartis, GSK, Pfizer, Philips Oral Healthcare, and Roche, among others.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a renowned player in the oral care industry, offering a wide range of products for dental hygiene. All USA Partners LLC. is another notable participant, specializing in halitosis treatment solutions. Dr. Harold Katz, LLC is recognized for its expertise in oral care products, specifically targeting bad breath.

Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is actively involved in the development and manufacturing of oral care solutions. Abbott, a multinational healthcare company, also plays a crucial role in the halitosis treatment market. Listerine, a well-known brand under the Johnson & Johnson umbrella, offers a range of mouthwash products targeting bad breath.

AstraZeneca, Novartis, GSK, and Pfizer are prominent pharmaceutical companies that contribute to the halitosis treatment market through the development of medications and therapeutic solutions. Oral B, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, specializes in oral hygiene products, including those addressing bad breath concerns.

Furthermore, Philips Oral Healthcare is recognized for its innovative oral care solutions and technology. Roche, a leading healthcare company, also offers products related to oral health.

These key players are continuously engaged in research and development activities, product innovations, strategic collaborations, and marketing initiatives to maintain their market positions and meet the growing demand for halitosis treatment solutions globally.

