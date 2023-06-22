School Janitor Turns Musician: 45-Year-Old Releases Debut Album

DLR VBS Black heart logo DLR VBS DLR VBS

From Cleaning Up to Rocking Out: Meet the Janitor Who's Making Waves on the Music Scene

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think of a school janitor, you probably picture someone pushing a mop and bucket down the hallway. But for 45-year-old Keishon Martin his job as a school custodian has never stopped him from pursuing his passion for music. And now, he's releasing his debut album, which is set to shake up the music scene.

Martin who goes by the name DLR VBS (Dealer Vibes) has been working as a custodian at a local city college for two decades, but music has always been a part of his life. In his free time, he would write and record songs in his living room, dreaming of one day sharing his music with the world. And that dream has finally become a reality with the release of his album, titled "Manifest Destiny”.

"Manifest Destiny" features 9 tracks that showcase DLR VBS’s unique blend of classic west coast rap, and modern harmonies. The album was recorded in his living room studio and features DLR VBS on vocals and music by his production team “The Solid”

"I never thought I'd be releasing an album at this stage in my life, but here we are," says DLR VBS. "I hope my music can inspire others to follow their dreams, no matter how old they are, cause if you dope then you dope."

The album has already garnered attention from music critics, who have praised DLR VBS songwriting and raw, authentic sound.

"DLR VBS” is proof that you don't need fancy equipment or a big budget to make great music, His songs are heartfelt and honest, and his voice has a raw power that can't be taught."

"I've always believed that music has the power to unite people and bring them together, no matter their background or profession," DLR VBS says. "I may be a school janitor by day, but at night I'm a musician, and that's something that can never be taken away from me."

"Manifest Destiny" is available now on all major streaming platforms. DLR VBS is also planning a series of live shows to promote the album,

DLR VBS - Manifest Destiny