Hooshmand Law Group Wins Highest Wrongful Eviction Settlement In California History
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hooshmand Law Group is proud to announce the highest wrongful eviction settlement in California history for a single apartment. In 2017 a family was evicted from their rent controlled home pursuant to an owner move in eviction. They experienced great hardship in finding a new home in a very competitive real estate market. After reviewing the eviction and talking with the tenants, Hooshmand Law Group believed that the eviction might be fraudulent. Upon conducting discovery and further investigation, along with a ruling by the trial court that the crime-fraud exception to the attorney client privilege existed, significant evidence was uncovered of the defendants’ plan to evict the tenants for financial gain. Ultimately the case settled for $3,000,000 in San Francisco Superior Court (case number CGC21593180).
About Hooshmand Law Group
Hooshmand Law Group is a premier California law firm representing tenants, injured individuals and businesses who have been harmed due to the wrongdoing of others. With extensive trial experience they focus on obtaining compensation for their client’s harms
Mark Hooshmand
About Hooshmand Law Group
Hooshmand Law Group is a premier California law firm representing tenants, injured individuals and businesses who have been harmed due to the wrongdoing of others. With extensive trial experience they focus on obtaining compensation for their client’s harms
Mark Hooshmand
Hooshmand Law Group
+1 415-423-3400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn