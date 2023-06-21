JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR UTAH COUNTY

Utah County, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position that will serve three-quarter time Utah County. The position will replace Judge Stevan Ridge who resigned last year.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Utah County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of the county, an adjacent county, or the judicial district in which the justice court is located either upon appointment or within a reasonable time following appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $106,943 to $162,960 per year and includes benefits. For additional information, contact Ralf Barnes, Utah County Human Resources Director, at (801) 851-8161.

The deadline for applications is Monday, July 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Jim Peters, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the Utah County Commission within 45 days of its first meeting. The Utah County Commission will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

