[Latest] Global API Banking Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.5 Billion by 2032 at a 23% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "API Banking Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, Others), By Type (Account Information and Payment Initiation, Customer Information, Transaction Processing, Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Industry (Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global API Banking Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23%during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

CMI research report offers a 360-degree view of the API Banking market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the API Banking market.

API Banking Market: Overview

API banking refers to using application programming interfaces (APIs) to access financial services and data. Banks and other financial institutions can use APIs to make their services and data available to third-party developers and organizations, who can then use that information to create new applications and services.

The market for API banking is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for financial data and services and the growing popularity of open banking and fintech.

Growth Factors

API banking is driven by several factors fueling the market’s growth. The increasing demand for financial data and services from individuals, businesses, and other organizations is a key driver of the API banking market. The growing popularity of open banking and fintech is also driving the use of APIs in the banking industry, as these technologies rely on APIs to access financial data and services.

The increasing digitization of banking operations is also a key driver of the API banking industry. It enables banks to provide customers with digital services such as online and mobile banking. Government regulations such as the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) in Europe, which promotes open banking, also drive the adoption of APIs in the banking industry.

Additionally, banks can reduce costs by using APIs to automate certain processes and reduce the need for manual labor. Improved customer experience is also a key driver of the API banking market. Banks can use APIs to improve customer experience by providing personalized services and quick access to financial information.

The increasing competition among banks and fintech companies is also driving the adoption of APIs to create new services and improve existing ones. And last but not least, advancements in technology, such as cloud computing and big data analytics, are also driving the use of APIs in the banking industry, enabling banks to process and analyze large amounts of data.

Segmental Overview

The API Banking market can be segmented into application, type, deployment model, organization size, and industry.

Based on application, the personal banking segment is likely to lead the market due to the increased number of digital banking users and the growing adoption of mobile banking.

Also, by type, the account information and payment initiation segment is expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing adoption of open banking and the implementation of government regulations such as PSD2.

Moreover, the cloud-based deployment model is expected to grow at a higher rate than the on-premises model due to its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on organization size, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to lead the market due to the increasing adoption of digital banking solutions among SMEs to automate their operations.

Regional Overview

The API banking market is segmented into different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to lead the API banking market due to major players in the banking and fintech industries, the early adoption of digital banking solutions, and government regulations promoting open banking.

Europe is also anticipated to witness significant growth in the API banking market due to the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) implementation, which promotes open banking and the use of APIs in the banking industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of digital banking solutions and the growing number of fintech companies in the region.

Latin America, the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness growth in the API banking market due to the increasing adoption of digital banking solutions and the growing number of fintech companies in the region.

Overall, the API banking market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for financial data and services, the growing popularity of open banking and fintech, and the increasing digitization of banking operations.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the API Banking market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the API Banking market forward?

What are the API Banking Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the API Banking Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the API Banking market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 17.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 23% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Application, Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the API Banking market . Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

2023: A cross-border foreign currency (FX) payments service for its U.S. and overseas account holders has been launched by FV Bank, the global digital bank with a U.S. license that provides traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to FinTech and blockchain enterprises.

Some of the prominent players

BBVA

Capital One

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JPMorgan Chase

Mastercard

PayPal

Wells Fargo

Plaid

Yodlee

Tink

Others

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

API Banking Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, Others), By Type (Account Information and Payment Initiation, Customer Information, Transaction Processing, Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Industry (Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032





The global API Banking market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Personal Banking

Corporate Banking

Wealth Management

Others

By Type

Account Information and Payment Initiation

Customer Information

Transaction Processing

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry

Banking

Insurance

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This API Banking Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This API Banking Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the API Banking Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the API Banking Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the API Banking Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of API Banking Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global API Banking Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is API Banking Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On API Banking Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of API Banking Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for API Banking Industry?

Request a Customized Copy of the API Banking Market Report

