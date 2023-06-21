Leftover draw licenses on sale June 28

SANTA FE – A total of 564 deer licenses not issued during the 2023-2024 big-game draw will go on sale at 10 a.m. MDT June 28, through the Department’s Online License System.

New Mexico residents will get first shot at the licenses for the first 24 hours of the first-come, first-served sale. If any licenses remain after the first 24 hours, the sale will be opened to nonresidents at 10 a.m. June 29.

Important note for youth hunters: Because these are draw licenses, purchasing a license will render youth hunters ineligible to purchase a youth encouragement elk license for the first 14 days of the upcoming sale in July.

To buy a leftover license, hunters must possess a 2023-2024 Game Hunting or Game Hunting and Fishing license. Hunters may buy the Game Hunting license, the Habitat Stamp and the Habitat Management Access Validation by logging into their account and clicking the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Licenses, Permits and Stamps link under License Sales 2023. After the Game Hunting license has been purchased, hunters are strongly encouraged to be logged in before the sale begins. Licenses often sell out in minutes, sometimes seconds, after sales begin.

Hunters are advised that they must provide a valid mailing address at the time of purchase. A license/tag will be mailed to the hunter for all approved purchases within 14 days of the purchase, unless the e-tag option is selected.

If you are planning to purchase a leftover license, you must have completed all mandatory 2022-2023 harvest reporting requirements prior to the purchase. If a harvest report is not completed, your purchase will be rejected in the post-sale audit. The license fee, but not the application fee, will be refunded on rejected purchases.