Wildlife law violation checkpoints start for hunting, fishing seasons

The Department of Game and Fish will conduct checkpoints throughout the state this summer to collect biological data and to detect wildlife law violations. As a result, the public may encounter minor delays. Department officers may be assisted by other law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State Police or county sheriff’s offices.

As a reminder, the 2023-2024 hunting and fishing season began April 1. All hunters and anglers are required to purchase a new license before hunting and fishing. Guides and outfitters are also reminded that new registration is required.

Please report any wildlife crime or suspected crime that you may observe while enjoying New Mexico’s great outdoors. To report a wildlife crime, please call Operation Game Thief toll free at 1-800-432-GAME (4263). Callers can remain anonymous and earn cash rewards for information leading to charges being filed. Violations also can be reported online at Operation Game Thief.

