Handyman Formula by Debond Breaks the Bond of 99% of All Adhesives
Permanently Glued - Isn't !
Handyman Formula by Debond Breaks the Bonds of Glue
Most people have experienced the frustration of trying to remove a sticker or piece of tape, only to find that the item won't budge. Or, people have to deal with the aftermath of a child's art project, where permanent marker has found its way onto the walls or furniture.
Who hasn't had to deal with tree sap or carpet adhesive?
Enter Handyman Formula by Debond, the solution for adhesive problems. This formula quickly and easily breaks the bonds of glue, tape, and marker, making removal a breeze. Just a rag or paper towel and light rubbing is needed. This product lessens the time required when ungluing items found in most households". It also works great on construction adhesive, super glue, tree sap, and 3M 5200.
Handyman Formula by Debond is the solution for anyone who wants to remove old stickers, tape, or marker, or who needs to fix a craft project. It's also valued for anyone who loves DIY projects.
Sometimes a person can get overly aggressive trying to fix glue problems. There is a high probability that the underlying surface will be ruined. Not with Handyman Formula by DeBond. Just scrape away the adhesive. Keep the hammer and chisel, rotary tool and A-C powered wire brush in a tool box.
Handyman Formula™ is the only patented product specifically designed to break the bonds of polyurethane adhesives and sealants including cured and uncured 3M™5200, 4200, and 4000 & Sika™ 291 adhesives. It breaks adhesive bonds that were once considered permanent. This handy product will take the headache out of replacing and resealing just about anything.
Handyman Formula by Debond breaks the bonds of glue, tape, and marker.
Unglue wood. Unglue hobby mistakes. Take things apart that people think are permanently glued together. Handyman Formula by Debond is safe to use on steel, fiberglass, gel coat, powder coating, aluminum, glass and 2-part paint systems, polycarbonate hatches and clearcoat.
Plus, it won’t harm leather.
The cleanup process is simple. Just apply soap and water, which neutralizes Handyman Formula, followed by denatured alcohol.
Handyman Formula™ also works extremely well at removing or loosening: duct tape adhesives, vinyl lettering, black rub marks, VHB tape, super glues, sharpie pen, chewing gum on carpet and clothing, flex tape, silicone rubber and contact cement.
Handyman Formula by Debond is available at Handymanformula.com
Ask your favorite hardware store if they offer Handyman Formula or call Ph: 561-575-4200
The email address is : King@Debondcorporation.com
