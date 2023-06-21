Submit Release
Conifex Announces Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex” or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023, all management nominees were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the management nominees was elected by show of hands. The proxies deposited for the election of directors were as follow:

Director   Percentage of Votes For   Percentage of Votes Against
         
Kenneth A. Shields   95.58%   4.42%
David E. Roberts   99.29%   0.71%
Michael Costello   98.72%   1.28%
Janine North   98.73%   1.27%
Charles P. Miller   98.54%   1.46%
         

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

A report of voting results is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden
Chief Financial Officer
604 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.


Primary Logo

