Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Year-over-year revenue and earnings growth realized in very dynamic environment

Gross margin improvement of 530 basis points compared to the prior year driven by pricing benefits and operational efficiencies

Outlook projects first half of fiscal 2024 being ahead of pace against full year financial targets



/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) today reported first quarter revenue of $751.9 million, net income of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per share, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.09. In the prior year, Steelcase reported revenue of $740.7 million, a net loss of $11.4 million, or $0.10 per share, and an adjusted loss per share of $0.05.

Revenue and order growth (decline) compared to the prior year were as follows:

Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023 Revenue

Growth (Decline) Organic Revenue

Growth (Decline) Organic Order

Decline Americas 5 % 2 % (6 )% International (9 )% (7 )% (11 )% Steelcase Inc. 2 % — % (7 )%

Revenue increased 2 percent in the first quarter compared to the prior year, and was flat on an organic basis, including 2 percent organic growth in the Americas and a 7 percent organic decline in International. The Americas growth was primarily driven by higher pricing but also benefited from faster order fulfillment patterns, partially offset by a lower beginning backlog. The decline in International was primarily driven by lower beginning backlog and continued macroeconomic concerns.

Orders (adjusted for the impact of an acquisition, divestitures and currency translation effects) declined 7 percent compared to the prior year, which had grown 22 percent compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Orders declined 6 percent in the Americas and 11 percent in International. The order decline in the Americas was primarily due to a decline in project business, partially offset by growth in continuing business. The order decline in International was across most markets in EMEA and China, partially offset by growth across all other markets in Asia Pacific. On a consolidated basis, orders grew 21 percent sequentially versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which is consistent with the seasonal increase in the prior year.

"In the Americas, faster order fulfillment patterns, higher than expected incoming orders early in the quarter and favorable pricing benefits drove our revenue and earnings above our expectations," said Sara Armbruster, president and CEO. "Our revenue from large corporate and government customers was better than we expected, despite the environment remaining challenging. Our win rate remains strong as our differentiated solutions are helping our customers evolve their spaces."

Operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) were as follows:

Operating income (loss) Adjusted operating income (loss) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 Americas $ 19.8 $ (10.7 ) $ 24.2 $ (3.9 ) International (12.5 ) (1.9 ) (4.5 ) (0.7 ) Steelcase Inc. $ 7.3 $ (12.6 ) $ 19.7 $ (4.6 )

Operating income of $7.3 million in the first quarter represented an increase of $19.9 million and 270 basis points as a percentage of revenue compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income of $19.7 million in the first quarter (which excludes $8.1 million of restructuring costs and $4.3 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets) represented an increase of $24.3 million compared to the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating income was driven by a $28.1 million improvement in the Americas, partially offset by a $3.8 million decline in International. The increase in the Americas was primarily driven by higher revenue and improved gross margin, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The decrease in International was primarily driven by lower revenue and higher operating expenses, partially offset by improved gross margin.

"Our International segment reported an adjusted operating loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter, which is expected to worsen in the second quarter due to seasonality and the impact of continued economic uncertainty on our demand levels," said Dave Sylvester, senior vice president and CFO. "As a result of the softening trends, we announced a series of restructuring actions during the quarter in our International segment."

Gross margin of 31.2 percent in the first quarter represented an increase of 530 basis points compared to the prior year and reflected a 650 basis point improvement in the Americas and a 180 basis point improvement in International. Year-over-year pricing benefits, net of inflation, were approximately $80 million. In addition to the pricing benefits, the Americas gross margin improvement was driven by improved operational efficiencies, partially offset by lower volume, and International gross margin was impacted by lower volume.

"Similar to recent quarters, our gross margin improvement this quarter reflected the benefits from the pricing actions we've implemented to recover the significant inflationary costs we've absorbed over the past two years," said Dave Sylvester. “In addition, our supply chain reliability in the Americas has improved significantly, which contributed to our improved operational performance and faster order fulfillment patterns during the quarter.”

Operating expenses of $220.6 million in the first quarter represented an increase of $19.7 million compared to the prior year, which included a $4 million gain on sale of land. The remaining increase was driven by $9.0 million of higher variable compensation expense and $6.2 million from an acquisition.

The company recorded income tax expense of $1.4 million in the first quarter, which represented an effective tax rate of approximately 48 percent and included $0.6 million of discrete tax expense. Adjusted for the discrete items, the company's effective tax rate approximated 26 percent.

Total liquidity, comprised of cash and cash equivalents and the cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance, aggregated to $199.9 million at the end of the first quarter. Total debt of $446.5 million represented a $34.7 million decrease compared to the end of the fourth quarter, as the company repaid a maturing note payable during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters was $234.7 million.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, to be paid on or before July 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023.

Outlook

At the end of the first quarter, the company’s backlog of customer orders was approximately $775 million, which was 20 percent lower than the prior year. Backlog in the prior year was 52 percent higher than at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 in part due to the impacts of supply chain disruptions and extended delivery timeframes. Orders through the first three weeks of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 grew modestly compared to the prior year. As a result, the company expects second quarter fiscal 2024 revenue to be in the range of $815 to $840 million. The company reported revenue of $863.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The projected revenue range translates to a decline of 3 to 6 percent, including on an organic basis, compared to the prior year.

The company expects to report earnings per share of between $0.13 to $0.17 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and adjusted earnings per share of between $0.19 to $0.23. The company reported earnings per share of $0.17 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.21 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The second quarter estimates include:

gross margin of approximately 31.5 percent (compared to 29.1 percent in the prior year), with projected pricing benefits, net of moderate inflation, of approximately $65 million as compared to the prior year,

projected operating expenses of between $225 to $230 million, which includes $4 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets and $8 million of expected gains from the sale of fixed assets,

estimated restructuring charges of approximately $4 million,

projected interest expense, investment income and other income, net, of approximately $4 million and

a projected effective tax rate of 26 percent.



“Through the first half of the year, we expect to be ahead of pace on achieving our fiscal 2024 financial targets in part due to better than expected results from our large corporate customers,” said Sara Armbruster. "While we continue to navigate through an uncertain environment around the world, we are focused on continuing to improve our profitability and being the leader in the transformation of the workplace."

Business Segment Results (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 % Change Revenue Americas (1) $ 572.8 $ 543.8 5 % International (2) 179.1 196.9 (9 )% Steelcase Inc. $ 751.9 $ 740.7 2 %





Revenue mix Americas 76.2 % 73.4 % International 23.8 % 26.6 %





Operating income (loss) Americas $ 19.8 $ (10.7 ) International (12.5 ) (1.9 ) Steelcase Inc. $ 7.3 $ (12.6 ) Operating margin 1.0 % (1.7 )%

Business Segment Footnotes

The Americas segment serves customers in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean Islands and Latin America with a comprehensive portfolio of furniture and architectural products that are marketed to corporate, government, healthcare, education and retail customers primarily through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, Designtex, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System and Viccarbe brands. The International segment serves customers in EMEA and Asia Pacific with a comprehensive portfolio of furniture and architectural products that are marketed to corporate, government, education and retail customers primarily through the Steelcase, Coalesse, Orangebox, Smith System and Viccarbe brands.

QUARTER OVER QUARTER ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) BY SEGMENT Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023 (Unaudited) Steelcase Inc. Americas International Q1 2023 revenue $ 740.7 $ 543.8 $ 196.9 Acquisition 19.7 19.7 — Divestitures (4.7 ) (2.4 ) (2.3 ) Currency translation effects (4.6 ) (1.8 ) (2.8 ) Q1 2023 revenue, adjusted 751.1 559.3 191.8 Q1 2024 revenue 751.9 572.8 179.1 Organic growth (decline) $ $ 0.8 $ 13.5 $ (12.7 ) Organic growth (decline) % — % 2 % (7 )%





ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets, per share 0.04 0.03 Income tax effect of amortization of purchased intangible assets, per share (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Restructuring costs, per share 0.07 0.04 Income tax effect of restructuring costs, per share (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.09 $ (0.05 )





ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Trailing Four

Quarters Ended August 26,

2022 November 25,

2022 February 24,

2023 May 26,

2023 May 26,

2023 Net Income $ 19.6 $ 11.4 $ 15.7 $ 1.5 $ 48.2 Income tax expense 6.8 5.2 8.7 1.4 22.1 Interest expense 7.2 7.6 7.2 6.6 28.6 Depreciation and amortization 23.5 23.5 22.8 20.4 90.2 Share-based compensation 3.1 2.1 3.6 13.7 22.5 Restructuring costs 0.5 10.6 3.9 8.1 23.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60.7 $ 60.4 $ 61.9 $ 51.7 $ 234.7





PROJECTED ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023 Steelcase Inc. Q2 2023 revenue $ 863.3 Acquisition 2.1 Divestitures (5.6 ) Currency translation effects 3.1 Q1 2023 revenue, adjusted $ 862.9 Q1 2024 revenue, projected $ 815 - 840 Organic decline $ $ (48) - (23 ) Organic decline % (6)% - (3)%





PROJECTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended August 25,

2023 August 26,

2022 Earnings per share $ 0.13 - 0.17 $ 0.17 Amortization of purchased intangible assets, per share 0.04 0.05 Income tax effect of amortization of purchased intangible assets, per share (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Restructuring costs, per share 0.04 — Income tax effect of restructuring costs, per share (0.01 ) — Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19 - 0.23 $ 0.21





Steelcase Inc. (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 Revenue $ 751.9 100.0 % $ 740.7 100.0 % Cost of sales 515.9 68.6 548.2 74.0 Restructuring costs 1.4 0.2 0.9 0.1 Gross profit 234.6 31.2 191.6 25.9 Operating expenses 220.6 29.3 200.9 27.1 Restructuring costs 6.7 0.9 3.3 0.5 Operating income (loss) 7.3 1.0 (12.6 ) (1.7 ) Interest expense (6.6 ) (0.9 ) (6.4 ) (0.9 ) Investment income 0.5 0.1 0.1 — Other income, net 1.7 0.2 3.1 0.5 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 2.9 0.4 (15.8 ) (2.1 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1.4 0.2 (4.4 ) (0.6 ) Net income (loss) $ 1.5 0.2 % $ (11.4 ) (1.5 )% Operating income (loss) $ 7.3 1.0 % $ (12.6 ) (1.7 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4.3 0.5 3.8 0.5 Restructuring costs 8.1 1.1 4.2 0.6 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 19.7 2.6 % $ (4.6 ) (0.6 )%





Americas (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 Revenue $ 572.8 100.0 % $ 543.8 100.0 % Cost of sales 388.6 67.8 403.8 74.2 Restructuring costs 0.6 0.1 0.9 0.2 Gross profit 183.6 32.1 139.1 25.6 Operating expenses 163.1 28.5 146.5 27.0 Restructuring costs 0.7 0.1 3.3 0.6 Operating income (loss) 19.8 3.5 (10.7 ) (2.0 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3.1 0.5 2.6 0.5 Restructuring costs 1.3 0.2 4.2 0.8 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 24.2 4.2 % $ (3.9 ) (0.7 )%





International (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 Revenue $ 179.1 100.0 % $ 196.9 100.0 % Cost of sales 127.3 71.1 144.4 73.3 Restructuring costs 0.8 0.4 — — Gross profit 51.0 28.5 52.5 26.7 Operating expenses 57.5 32.1 54.4 27.7 Restructuring costs 6.0 3.4 — — Operating loss (12.5 ) (7.0 ) (1.9 ) (1.0 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1.2 0.7 1.2 0.6 Restructuring costs 6.8 3.8 — — Adjusted operating loss $ (4.5 ) (2.5 )% $ (0.7 ) (0.4 )%

Steelcase will discuss first quarter results and business outlook on a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow.

STEELCASE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 Revenue $ 751.9 $ 740.7 Cost of sales 515.9 548.2 Restructuring costs 1.4 0.9 Gross profit 234.6 191.6 Operating expenses 220.6 200.9 Restructuring costs 6.7 3.3 Operating income (loss) 7.3 (12.6 ) Interest expense (6.6 ) (6.4 ) Investment income 0.5 0.1 Other income, net 1.7 3.1 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 2.9 (15.8 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1.4 (4.4 ) Net income (loss) $ 1.5 $ (11.4 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 117.9 116.7 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 118.4 116.7 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.100 $ 0.145





STEELCASE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (Unaudited) May 26,

2023 February 24,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40.2 $ 90.4 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6.8 and $6.5 363.3 373.3 Inventories 307.3 319.7 Prepaid expenses 34.5 28.9 Assets held for sale 29.0 29.0 Other current assets 41.6 42.7 Total current assets 815.9 884.0 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,100.7 and $1,088.6 373.1 376.5 Company-owned life insurance (“COLI”) 159.7 157.3 Deferred income taxes 117.6 117.3 Goodwill 277.0 276.8 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $102.0 and $97.6 107.5 111.2 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 51.4 51.1 Right-of-use operating lease assets 193.5 198.3 Other assets 29.8 30.3 Total assets $ 2,125.5 $ 2,202.8 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 215.3 $ 203.5 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 0.8 35.7 Current operating lease obligations 46.0 44.7 Accrued expenses: Employee compensation 79.3 120.0 Employee benefit plan obligations 20.5 31.2 Accrued promotions 25.8 26.7 Customer deposits 51.1 50.8 Other 94.8 90.7 Total current liabilities 533.6 603.3 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt less current maturities 445.7 445.5 Employee benefit plan obligations 95.4 103.0 Long-term operating lease obligations 163.5 169.9 Other long-term liabilities 58.2 54.9 Total long-term liabilities 762.8 773.3 Total liabilities 1,296.4 1,376.6 Shareholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 30.1 19.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (69.7 ) (72.5 ) Retained earnings 868.7 879.3 Total shareholders’ equity 829.1 826.2 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,125.5 $ 2,202.8





STEELCASE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 1.5 $ (11.4 ) Depreciation and amortization 20.4 20.2 Share-based compensation 14.0 12.2 Restructuring costs 8.1 4.2 Other (1.3 ) (4.2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11.3 (14.5 ) Inventories 12.1 (50.6 ) Income taxes receivable (2.4 ) 25.3 Other assets (0.8 ) (13.2 ) Accounts payable 11.3 16.7 Employee compensation liabilities (49.1 ) (18.5 ) Employee benefit obligations (19.3 ) (17.2 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5.5 (4.1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11.3 (55.1 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (11.7 ) (13.6 ) Other 0.5 6.3 Net cash used in investing activities (11.2 ) (7.3 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (12.1 ) (17.1 ) Borrowings on global committed bank facility 67.2 — Repayments on global committed bank facility (67.2 ) — Repayments on note payable (32.2 ) — Other (6.0 ) (3.6 ) Net cash used in financing activities (50.3 ) (20.7 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.4 ) (1.3 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (50.6 ) (84.4 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period (1) 97.2 207.0 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period (2) $ 46.6 $ 122.6

(1) These amounts include restricted cash of $6.8 and $6.1 as of February 24, 2023 and February 25, 2022, respectively.

(2) These amounts include restricted cash of $6.4 and $5.9 as of May 26, 2023 and May 27, 2022, respectively.

Restricted cash primarily represents funds held in escrow for potential future workers’ compensation and product liability claims. Restricted cash is included as part of Other assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

