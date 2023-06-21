IT Support Service Crucial in Empowering Human Rights Advocacy: The Case of Watch Primed
How SequelNet's IT Services Boosted Watch Primed's Mission for Human Rights LeadershipNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of information technology, every partnership has its own story to tell. This is especially true when the collaboration bridges the gap between advanced IT solutions and the critical mission of human rights advocacy. Such is the story of SequelNet, a managed services provider (MSP), and Watch Primed, a human rights organization based in New York and Long Island.
SequelNet, an MSP with a growing reputation in the industry, has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive business IT solutions. These range from managed IT services to consulting, meeting diverse business needs and scenarios. This portfolio of services is characterized by rigorous security analysis, the development of superior applications, constant spam monitoring, and offsite data backup. In addition, SequelNet offers around-the-clock IT support, mobile device management, and guarantees a 99.9% service level agreement (SLA).
A key facet of SequelNet's service is its comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution. By providing efficient storage and secure offsite backup, viable disaster recovery plans, real-time monitoring, and 24/7 support, SequelNet ensures that organizations can bounce back swiftly in the face of unexpected IT disruptions. This suite of services is further enhanced by the provision of backup testing and validation and the use of an instant recovery tool, ensuring that businesses can restore operations without significant delays.
Given the diverse nature of modern businesses, SequelNet also offers Microsoft 365 services, capitalizing on the wide use of this application to optimize workflow and reduce collaboration costs. Cybersecurity, an increasingly critical aspect of business operations, is another key area where SequelNet excels. Through its consulting services, SequelNet provides guidance and solutions for potential organizational problems, making it a holistic IT support service provider.
It is within this context that the partnership between SequelNet and Watch Primed was formed. Watch Primed, an organization that advocates for human rights, aims to establish New York and Long Island as world leaders in human rights. Watch Primed is adamant that no one should violate a person's inherent rights. This noble mission, however, requires a robust IT infrastructure to facilitate its activities and reach its target audience effectively.
SequelNet's role in this partnership goes beyond providing IT support services. It becomes a catalyst for Watch Primed's mission. With SequelNet's comprehensive IT services, Watch Primed can focus on its core activities of human rights advocacy without worrying about IT-related disruptions or security issues. Watch Primed is able to take advantage of technology and scale its operations thanks to the flawless operation of its IT infrastructure, which SequelNet's experienced team ensures.
Moreover, SequelNet's expertise in Microsoft 365 services has empowered Watch Primed to optimize its workflow and reduce collaboration costs. This has enhanced the organization's efficiency and capacity to reach its target audience. The cybersecurity services offered by SequelNet ensure that Watch Primed's critical data and operations are secure from potential cyber threats, thereby enhancing the trust of its stakeholders.
Through its consulting services, SequelNet has also provided Watch Primed with valuable guidance and solutions to organizational challenges. This has further strengthened Watch Primed's operational efficiency and capacity to deliver on its mission. In essence, SequelNet's IT support services have been essential in enabling Watch Primed to establish itself as a major player in the field of human rights advocacy.
The role of advanced technologies like chatbots, automation, integration, and cloud technology in NPOs, facilitated by SequelNet's IT support services, has been remarkable. The use of chatbots, for instance, has automated campaigns to promote social causes, improving communication and creating opportunities for closer interaction with donors and potential investors. Automation has raised the effectiveness of processes, optimized tasks, and made activities more agile, while integration has personalized solutions to meet the entire needs of Watch Primed.
In conclusion, the story of SequelNet and Watch Primed is a testament to how IT support services can be a powerful catalyst in empowering organizations like Watch Primed in their mission. By providing comprehensive IT support services, SequelNet has helped Watch Primed leverage technology to its advantage, optimize its operations, and scale its impact on human rights advocacy. This collaboration underscores the critical role of IT support services in enhancing the capabilities of organizations in the third sector and their capacity to make a difference in the world.
