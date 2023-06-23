Southern Aesthetics' Mastopexy: Restore uplift and confidence. Discover the power of self-assurance!"
Passing time, pregnancy, nursing, gravity, and weight fluctuation can all have adverse effects on the breasts. These factors cause the breasts to lose their elasticity, firmness, and shape.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Aesthetics, a leading name in the field of cosmetic surgery, proudly announces the introduction of their esteemed practice and the exceptional surgical talents of Dr. Penelope Treece. With a commitment to empowering individuals through aesthetic enhancements, Southern Aesthetics offers a comprehensive range of procedures tailored to meet the unique needs and desires of their patients.
Dr. Penelope Treece, a native of North Carolina, embarked on her journey as an artist in early childhood, showcasing her talent in oil paintings. However, her grandmother's encouragement led her to pursue a career in medicine. After being accepted to the School of Math and Science, Dr. Treece attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for her undergraduate and medical education. While engaging in research in Dermatology and Radiology, her passion for anatomy and her artistic roots guided her towards surgical specialties. This path led her to complete her internship and residency at Louisiana State University Department of Surgery, Charity Hospital, in New Orleans—a city that captivated her with its diverse mix of arts, culture, and history.
During her time at Charity Hospital, Dr. Treece handled an extensive patient load, enabling her to contribute to groundbreaking research in Breast Reconstruction. Her work on the innovative technique known as the DIEP Flap was published, bringing recognition to her expertise. After further training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston, Dr. Treece spent three years in private practice in Atlanta before following her heart back to New Orleans.
In her private practice in New Orleans, Dr. Penelope Treece specializes in Breast Cancer Detection and Aesthetic Surgery. As a board-certified surgeon and a member of esteemed societies such as the American Board of Surgery, American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, American Society of Breast Surgeons, Louisiana State Medical Society, and the Orleans and Jefferson Parish Medical Societies, she upholds the highest standards of medical excellence. With a wealth of experience, Dr. Treece maintains a strong presence in medical education and continues to contribute to the training of medical students.
Dr. Treece's unique perspective as a surgeon and a woman allows her to connect deeply with her patients, understanding their desires and concerns. Her philosophy is to take the "plastic" out of Plastic Surgery, focusing on achieving natural and harmonious results. Under the skilled guidance of Dr. Penelope Treece, Southern Aesthetics combines artistry and medical precision to enhance their patients' natural beauty and confidence. She is widely recognized for her expertise in various cosmetic surgeries, including the highly sought-after mastopexy procedure.
Mastopexy, or breast lift, helps correct breast laxity and sagging with a combination of removing excess skin and fat, reshaping and re-positioning the breast tissue, and tightening the skin to elevate the breast and nipple. Through her thorough approach, she addresses concerns such as sagging or drooping breasts, unevenness, and loss of volume, restoring harmony and confidence to her patients' bodies.
Southern Aesthetics offers a comprehensive range of procedures that cater to diverse aesthetic goals. In addition to mastopexy, Dr. Penelope Treece specializes in an array of surgical treatments, including but not limited to: Breast augmentation: Enhancing breast size and shape with the use of implants, creating a balanced and proportionate silhouette. Liposuction: Sculpting the body by removing excess fat deposits from specific areas, resulting in a more contoured and streamlined figure. Abdominoplasty: Addressing loose abdominal skin and weakened muscles to create a firmer, flatter midsection.
At Southern Aesthetics, patients can expect a personalized and compassionate approach, coupled with state-of-the-art facilities and the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery techniques. Dr. Treece and her dedicated team of professionals prioritize patient education, ensuring individuals feel empowered and well-informed throughout their aesthetic journey.
Beyond her professional pursuits, Dr. Treece nurtures her love for travel and design, expressing her artistic talents through sculpting and painting. Her creations are proudly displayed in her office and local galleries.
Board Certifications:
American Board of Cosmetic Surgery
American College of Surgeons
American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
Jefferson Parish Medical Society
Orleans Parish Medical Society
